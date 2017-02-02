Builders Accidentally Dug Up Blue Peter Time Capsule

Builders have accidentally dug up a Blue Peter time capsule buried beneath the Millennium Dome in 1998 – and smashed it up in the process.

Items found inside the cracked container included the stamps, coins, Tellytubby toys and, of course, the famous Blue Peter badge.

It comes 19 years after viewers chose the memorabilia to be placed inside the capsule before it was buried around 15ft below the Dome building site.

A Blue Peter time capsule, pictured with then presenters Richard Bacon and Katy Hill, that was buried beneath the Millennium Dome has been accidentally dug up

It was placed beneath the Dome, pictured, in 1998, and was not supposed to be retrieved until 2050

Inside the capsule, pictured being buried, was stamps, coins, Tellytubby toys and, of course, the famous Blue Peter badge

INSIDE THE TIME CAPSULE The items frozen in time inside the capsule included: Stamps France '98 World Cup football Roald Dahl book Photo of a dove of peace Rollerblade wheel Photos of Alton Towers Letter written by a grandfather Insulin pen Telly Tubby Tamagotchi Photo of Princess Diana Spice Girls CD Blue Peter Badge

According to the Sun, builders laying cable beneath what is now the O2 Arena struck the capsule and then cracked it open.

A source told the paper: 'Nobody realised it was the Blue Peter capsule. The boys thought they'd struck gold.

'They were going at it with anything they could find — hammers, shovels, the lot.

'At one point a bloke in a forklift squished it with the machine's teeth.'

Workers laying cables at the now O2 Arena found the capsule 15ft below the ground and opened it to reveal a treasure trove of 90s memorabilia

It is understood the BBC will re-bury the capsule, pictured vanishing beneath the ground in 1998, and open it up again in 2050

The capsule is believed to have initially been thrown away but it was eventually passed on to bosses at the concert arena in Greenwich.

It should have remained buried until 2050. It was initially placed beneath the dome by then presenters Richard Bacon – later sacked for using cocaine – and Katy Hill, now a DJ for Heart.

Also among the items inside were a picture of Princess Diana and a Spice Girls CD.

Ex-Blue Peter presenter Katy Hill tweeted her shock that the time capsule had been dug up

It is understood the BBC plans to re-bury the capsule and dig it up again at the intended time in 2050.

Hill later tweeted her shock at the capsule being dug up and posted a picture of her and co-presenter Bacon on the episode it was buried.

She also posted on Facebook page:'To '98 & burying a Time Capsule at London's 02 - it was due to be dug up in 2050. Ah - the magic! *NEEDLE SCRATCH* A BUILDER JUST DUG IT UP. Shhhhh... 'Nothing to see here kids - as you were'!

Among the items in the time capsule was a popular late nineties toy, the Tamagotchi (left) and of course an iconic Blue Peter badge (right)

Another item in the time capsule was a CD by one of Britain's biggest pop icons of the 1990s, the Spice Girls (pictured, at the Brit Awards in 1998)

A spokesman for the BBC said: 'We are looking forward to sharing these memories with viewers and making new ones as we rebury the capsule until 2050.'

Burying time capsules is something of a tradition for Blue Peter and in 1971 the show's first one was buried by Peter Purves, Valerie Singleton and John Noakes.

The capsule contained photos of the presenters and a copy of the Blue Peter annual and was dug up in 1991.

However, it also was unearthed before its time and moved in 1984 when its original burial site underwent development work.