New Mum Describes Shock Of Waking Up To Discover She Had 10-Day Old Baby ? After Giving Birth In A Coma

A new mum has told of her young son's unexpected arrival after she suffered a massive stroke and gave birth in a coma.

Ciara Murray said she was shocked when she woke up in a hospital room and discovered she had a 10-day old baby .

The 33-year-old was 37 weeks pregnant when she suddenly and unexpectedly suffered the stroke, because of a blood clot on her brain.

She was rushed to hospital and doctors had to put her in a coma and perform emergency surgery to save her and her baby boy.

Ciara was released from hospital when her son was six months old (Photo: PA Real Life)

Before the dramatic birth, Ciara, of Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, had experienced a normal pregnancy and had barely even suffered from morning sickness.

But that all changed on 29 October 2015 when she began to feel unwell after breakfast and went for a lie down. She didn’t make it to the bed and instead collapsed on the bedroom floor.

With her husband John, 36, out at work as a bricklayer, Ciara was unable to move and she lay there drifting in and out of consciousness for seven hours.

Ciara, who was working as a clerical officer in a school before she became ill, explained: “My husband was at work and I couldn't get up at all to get the phone. Every time I tried to pull myself up, I kept slipping down.

“I couldn't feel the baby at all. I was far more worried about him than myself. I thought I had just fainted.

“I was so frightened. I just had to close my eyes and hoped that the time would go quickly.”

When John came home at 6.30pm, she was finally able to shout out for help. He rang for an ambulance and Ciara was blue-lighted to South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Doctors told her that she had suffered a stroke , but luckily, a scan of her baby showed that he was fine.

James is thriving and didn’t suffer any impact from the stroke (Photo: PA Real Life)

They found that she had a clot on her brain and she was moved to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. The last thing she remembers before losing consciousness is her husband telling her she and the baby would be fine.

The next day doctors carried out a three-hour-long surgery to remove the clot on her brain emergency alongside a caesarean section.

Her son James arrived weighing 5lb 5oz, and was healthy and even able to leave hospital a few days later.

However, it took 10 more days before Ciara woke up and met her little boy as she was placed in an induced coma after the operation to give her body time to heal.

Ciara said: “They didn't tell me before the surgery that I was going to give birth. I woke up on November 10, which happened to be my husband’s birthday. The nurse told me the date and I said 'That's John's birthday'.

“Then she told me that I'd had a baby. I couldn’t believe it. John brought him into me and it was just amazing.

“I could hardly move but he just lay there on my chest. He was just a wee tiny bundle but he was perfect.

“I just felt so lucky that he was ok as I was just so worried about him.”

Every day the dedicated dad made the three-hour, 160-mile round trip with James from their home in County Fermanagh to Belfast to make sure they got to spend time together as a family while Ciara underwent intense rehab.

John made a 160-mile round trip with their son every day to be with Ciara (Photo: PA Real Life)

She said: “It was quite a journey for him every day but it was worth it. Luckily, I had no problem bonding with James. I clicked with him and loved him straight away.”

After a month at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Ciara moved back to the hospital in Enniskillen for more intense rehab, but soon she had to return to Belfast for the next stage of her treatment for three months.

She said it was "hell" being away from home but was released on 29 April of last year and adapted to looking after her six-month-old son.

She said: “I had to learn to change a nappy with one hand as I couldn’t use the otherIt was definitely challenging but having to look after him was great motivation to get better and stronger.”

Ciara has had support from a local stroke group to help her to learn to live with the effects of her stroke, which had left her without feeling down her left side. Her rehab continues and she is still in a wheelchair, although she can walk round the house with a stick.

Luckily, James, now 15 months, is thriving and didn’t suffer any impact from the stroke.

His mum said: "He is completely fine. He's full of energy and he's ready to walk at the minute. We're both trying to get on our feet at the same time.

“Doctors still don’t know what caused the stroke but I’m just so pleased that we’re both doing ok now.”

