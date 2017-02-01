Officer Barricades Himself In Istanbul Psychiatric Unit

armed man is holding a number of doctors and other staff hostage at a hospital in Istanbul

An armed police officer receiving psychiatric treatment at an Istanbul hospital barricaded himself in a room and threatened to kill himself, sparking a stand-off with cops, it has emerged.

Turkish media had earlier reported that the man had taken doctors and other staff hostage at Istanbul's Cerrahpasa hospital.

But Zekayi Kutlubay, the hospital's chief physician, said all staff has been evacuated from the psychiatry unit and the police officer was alone.

He said police negotiators are trying to persuade the man not to kill himself

'He is alone in the room,' Kutlubay told reporters outside of the hospital. 'There is no hostage crisis ... God willing, we will convince him.'

Kutlubay said the officer had been receiving psychiatric treatment for the past two years and the police force had confiscated his gun.

'The gun is not his, but unfortunately he has a gun with him,' the physician said.

It comes as Turkey remains on high alert after multiple bombings in 2016 blamed on jihadists and Kurdish militants.

The new year began with the bloody attack on Istanbul's Reina club which claimed the lives of 39 people.

The man suspected of launching the mass shooting claimed he received the order to attack from ISIS jihadists in Syria.

