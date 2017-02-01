May Lashes Corbyn At PMQs Amid Row Over Trump's Travel Ban

Theresa May lashed out at Jeremy Corbyn today after the Labour leader demanded she cancel Donald Trump's state visit.

The Prime Minister delivered a vicious drubbing to the veteran left-winger for 'insulting' the democratically-elected leader of our closest ally.

Amid bitter clashes at the weekly questions session in the Commons, she told Mr Corbyn: 'He can lead a protest, I'm leading a country.'

The exchanges came amid a mounting backlash over the temporary travel ban imposed by Mr Trump on seven mainly-Muslim countries.

Some 1.8 million people have signed a petition demanding that the invite for the US president to carry out a state visit this year - extended during Mrs May's visit to Washington last week - be withdrawn.

There have also been calls for Mr Trump to be barred from addressing both Houses of Parliament if he does come.

But ministers have dismissed the calls as overblown - and a YouGov poll today suggested that nearly half of the public thinks the visit should go ahead. The figure rose to 57 per cent if 'don't knows' were excluded.

A clearly angry Mr Corbyn told the PM today that Mr Trump had discriminated against Muslims and backed torture.

'He's threatened to dump international agreements on climate change. He's praised the use of torture. He's incited hatred against Muslims. He's directly attacked women's rights,' he said.

'Just what more does President Trump have to do before the Prime Minister will listen to the 1.8 million people who have already called for his state visit invitation to be withdrawn?'

But Mrs May shot back that he was 'insulting the democratically elected head of state of our most important ally'.

Stressing that the government regarded the US travel ban as 'divisive and wrong', she said no-one should have been 'surprised' by it because Mr Trump had pledged the policy during the election campaign.

She told Mr Corbyn: 'Let's just see what he would have achieved in the last week.

'Would he have been able to protect British citizens from the impact of the executive order?'

'Would he have been able to lay the foundations of a trade deal? No.

'Would he have got a 100 per cent commitment to Nato? No.

'That's what Labour has to offer this country - less protection for British citizens, less prosperous, less safe.'

A YouGov poll today suggested that nearly half of the public thinks the visit should go ahead