Eerie Pics Reveal How Abandoned ?Gingerbread House? Modelled On Hansel And Gretel Fairytale Has Been Left To Rot For 25 Years

A CREEPY abandoned Gingerbread Castle appearing almost straight from the pages of the Brothers Grimm fairytale Hansel and Gretel has been captured in eerie drone images.

, New Jersey, has been reclaimed by nature after shutting more than 20 years ago.

This abandoned Gingerbread Castle once part of an amusement park has been closed for more than 20 years

The Gingerbread Castle was originally the centrepiece of an amusement park built around 1930

The old amusement park building also lie in ruins besides the castle in New Jersey

Despite its decay since being closed, the upper floors of the castle are described as ‘magic in architecture and design’

The Unknown Cameraman who toured the Gingerbread Castle said the basement has a ‘certain dungeon quality to it’

The park closed in 1978 but reopened again for a brief period in 1989 before the doors shut for good

‘It was sad to see how much graffiti there was at this place,’ said the Unknown Cameraman

Fascinating images show the exterior of the colourfully painted tower while inside multi-coloured steps lead up to the top past painted figures of storybook characters.

Other old amusement park buildings lie in ruins beside the Gingerbread Castle while a sad Humpty Dumpty figure sits watching from a nearby wall.

The Unknown Cameraman, who took the incredible pictures, said: “The abandoned Gingerbread Castle reminds me of the scene from the movie ‘Hook’ where Tinkerbell takes the adult Peter Pan back to his childhood room which is now a mess, shuffling in the dark through the trash finding small nostalgic relics.

“Going in through the basement of the castle had a certain dungeon quality to it.

“Perhaps that’s because the castle is built on the foundation of an old cement kiln.

“A long spiral staircase takes you to the upper floors which are much more ‘magical’ in architecture and design.

“I’m sure with the now missing railings in place the ascent would’ve felt much safer, but even then, I imagine for a child to climb to the top must have felt like being miles in the sky peeking over at the long, long way down.”

The former owner F.H. Bennett decided to build the castle after seeing a production of Hansel and Gretel

Stark images reveal the decay on the amusement park buildings after it was finally abandoned for good in the 1990s

Inside the building, multi-coloured steps lead up to the top past painted figures of storybook characters

Sadly, the photographer said a ‘site like this doesn’t have much purpose in today’s world’

It has emerged that most of the old fairytale sculptures on the site ‘have been destroyed’

The Gingerbread Castle was originally the centerpiece of an amusement park built around 1930 adjacent to Wheatsworth Mill by then-owner F.H. Bennett.

He was inspired to build the castle after seeing a production of Hansel and Gretel at New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

He hired the opera’s set designer, Austrian architect Joseph Urban, to create what became his children’s amusement park where Grimm’s fairy tales came to life.

“It was sad to see how much graffiti there was at this place,” said The Unknown Cameraman.

“Most of the old fairytale character sculptures on the property have been destroyed except for a Humpty Dumpty and several elves or gnomes.

“The run-down fairy tale amusement park and adjacent mill are a reminder of a time for New Jersey that has long passed.

“A site like this just doesn’t have as much of a purpose or need in today’s world, and the price to upkeep it isn’t realistic for any investor or owner.”

The park remained in continuous operation for 50 years, closing initially in 1978.

In 1989 the castle re-opened, but lasted only a few years before once again closing.

This site is covered in incredible images of fairytale characters, but an equally large part of the former amusement park has now been vandalised

Within the spooky site, it is reported that a sad Humpty Dumpty figure sits watching from a nearby wall

