Politologue Set To Skip Scilly Isles Task Before Heading To The JLT Novices? Chase At The Cheltenham Festival
Politologue Set To Skip Scilly Isles Task Before Heading To The JLT Novices? Chase At The Cheltenham Festival



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/02/2017 06:45:00
Politologue Set To Skip Scilly Isles Task Before Heading To The JLT Novices? Chase At The Cheltenham Festival John Hales
SANDOWN SWERVE

Owner John Hales is keen to give Politologue a slightly easier task before the Festival and trainer Paul Nicholls can also rely on Le Prezien, Frodon and Clan Des Obeaux who are also entered this weekend

OWNER John Hales reports Politologue is unlikely to run in the Betfred TV Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

Connections of the Grade Two-winning grey are keen to give the six-year-old a slightly easier test before he runs in the JLT Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

PA Wire

Politologue is unlikely to run at Sandown this weekend

Hales said: “I don’t think he’s going to run at the weekend.

“We just need to wind him down a bit as he was wired up at Haydock and nearly pulled Sam Twiston-Davies’ arms out going down.

“We don’t want to put him in a hot race again juxst yet.

“We want to find another race before Cheltenham to get him settled and relaxed.

“He’s a fabulous horse – one of the best I’ve have ever had.

Politologue still fancied for the JLT

“The JLT is the plan.”

Politologue, trained by Paul Nicholls, looked the real deal when winning at Ascot in December.

UFC star Conor McGregor trains like a jockey and plans to take on horse racing in fun new advert

He then lost very little in defeat in a Grade Two novice chase at Haydock when he went down by a length and a quarter to Waiting Patiently while giving his rival 3lb.

Nicholls also has Le Prezien, Frodon and Clan Des Obeaux entered in the Scilly Isles, but said earlier in the week that the latter was his "most likely" candidate for Grade One honours.

