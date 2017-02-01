Home | News | Latest Additions | Bailiffs Force Their Way Into ?15million Belgravia Mansion And Clash With Squatters During Eviction

BAILIFFS have forced their way into a 15million Belgravia mansion owned by a Russian billionaire and evicted squatters following clashes.

Video footage posted online showed squatters barricading a door with a wire cage as an alarm sounded and shouts came through the door, this morning.

Bailiffs evict squatters who broke into a 15million property in one of London’s most exclusive streets last week

Dozens of squatters, who had planned to turn the property into a homeless shelter, left this morning

Boxes and bags of possessions were carried out of the squat this morning after bailiffs entered

Squatters were pictured outside the property, owned by a Russian billionaire, after bailiffs broke in

The film shows dozens of squatters pushing against a large wooden door in the Grade II listed home in London’s Eaton Square, before a group of bailiffs come into the room through another entrance.

They film the bailiffs while chanting “the whole world’s watching” as the eviction begins.

The bailiffs are seen clashing with squatters, who broke into the mansion owned by a Russian billionaire last week.

Eventually the squatters are seen leaving the property as bailiffs shout “come on, time to go, everyone out”.

The squatters had made themselves at home in the mansion, which is thought to have been empty ever since oligarch Andrey Goncharenko bought it in 2014.

One, Tom Fox, 23, said they plan to open up the huge Belgravia house, which used to be a Spanish school, as a homeless shelter, adding that Goncharenko had left the house “to rot” since he bought it.

He said: “We’ve said jokingly if the owner gives us £50,000, we’ll leave.

“It’s just making a point about fighting capitalism with capitalism.

“I don’t think I’d want to sit down and have a discussion with him – I don’t know him, but I don’t think we’d agree on things.

Duvets, sleeping bags and filming equipment were among the items taken out of the property by the squatters

Bailiffs stood at the door as squatters trooped out this morning

Group of squatters unpack their belonging in the impressive entrance hall of the multi-million pound home

A flag belonging to an Anti-fascist network now flies outside the property that is owned by a Russian oligarch

“As a professional squatter, we can easily identify buildings to occupy and this was one – it’s clearly empty and had dusty windows.

“It wasn’t particularly politically aimed to start with – I just thought it was funny because he’s rich – but he’s just left this major investment to rot.

“It’s stale assets, stale money – if he has plans to renovate, why can’t he let the homeless stay in the meantime?”

The house, built in 1829, has had planning permission since September, but no work has been started on the palatial home.

Squatter Tom (right) suspects he wouldn’t get on with multi-millionaire Goncharenko if the two met

Above the front door is a small banner which reads “USA ANTI-GOVERNMENT IN EXILE”

And interior view of the property shows a tiled floor and staircase

Above the front door the squatters hung a small banner which reads “USA ANTI-GOVERNMENT IN EXILE”.

And from one of the flag poles is a black flag with the words “Antifaschistische Aktion” – an Anti fascist network from continental Europe.

The house is one of four purchased by the billionaire over a three-year period, including Hanover Lodge, in exclusive Regent’s Park, for which he paid £120million making it one of the UK’s most expensive homes.

The billionaire had hoped to build a mega-basement complete with swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym, jacuzzi and massage room.

Jed pauses for a moment on staircase that sweeps up through property

The lavish property used to house a Spanish school but it is believed to have been unoccupied since it was bought three years ago

Elaborate wood panelling covers the walls in one of the rooms of the home that has now been occupied by squatters

Plans for the rest of the 15,000 square foot home also include two huge reception rooms, a playroom and six bedrooms – with the sprawling master suite across the second floor including his and hers living rooms, dressing rooms and bathrooms.

Much of the house is currently designed as office space, as the building was previously used as a Spanish cultural centre.

The whole first floor is a library, with the second floor as classrooms and the third and fourth used as offices.

Tom says in the meantime, the Belgravia home should be used to house the homeless.

Cardboard is laid out on the floor in a room decorated in wood panelling

Bedding and a single slipper lie piled in a corner of a room that is painted white

A set of shelves houses toilet rolls, shoes and a bin bag

Earlier this week masked thugs launched ‘missiles’ at the squatters who took over the house in one of Britain’s most exclusive streets.

Shocking footage posted on YouTube shows a gang of masked thugs huddled outside the huge house over the weekend.

The men – all dressed in dark coats – can be heard hurling abuse at the squatters and ordering them to come downstairs.

One repeatedly shouts: “Get out here you f****** c***s” as the squatters film the terrifying scenes from one of the windows.

Masked thugs launched missiles at the squatters

The gang hurled abuse at the Belgravia squatters ordering them out the mansion

The squatters had to use fire extinguishers after the attack

The squatters have been in the mansion since last week

Blasts can then be heard going off as the gang reportedly launch missiles into the house.

One yob chucks a bottle at the wall, which smashes onto the ground.

The thugs then make their way down the exclusive street with scarves covering their faces.

A video also shows the squatters inside the mansion using fire extinguishers on flames apparently caused by the missiles.

Alleged computer hacker Lauri Love, 32, who faces up to 99 years in prison if extradited to the US, has visited the site.

He shared photos from inside with his followers.

