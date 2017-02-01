Furious Residents Claim Bin Men Are Refusing To Collect Their Rubbish Because A HEDGE Might Scratch Their Lorry?s Wing Mirrors

Neighbours brand it "a joke" after refuse lorries stopped coming down their lane three years ago

A FUMING resident has said bin men are refusing to drive down his street because a hedge might scratch their wing mirrors.

Terence Armour, who lives at the bottom of Dovecote Close in Coventry, says refuse collectors stopped emptying the bins there three years ago.

Terence Armour has spoken out three years after bin men stopped coming down his laneMr Armour believes the road is more than wide enough for refuse lorries to get down

Mr Armour, who has lived in the street for 14 years, said the problems began when a new collection team took over the route.

He claims workers told him they didn’t want to drive down the road because a hedge might scratch the lorry’s mirrors – although he says the recycling wagon manages to get down just fine.

Mr Armour said: “I’ve had an issue with the bins for three years. They aren’t being taken away.

“He (the driver at the time) said he didn’t want to scratch the mirrors on the hedge. I cut the hedge back at a cost to myself.

“The recycling bin lorry comes down here, but the main truck won’t come down.

“If he can’t get down there then he shouldn’t be driving.”

A Coventry City Council spokesperson said refuse lorries do not go down Dovecote Close because it is either too narrow for them to get down or reverse out of.

She said: “If a resident has an issue, they can apply for assisted collection.”

Mr Armour said: “You can quite clearly get a truck down here. A fire engine can get down here. There’s no reason a bin lorry can’t.”

Bin men are steering clear of Dovecote Close in Coventry, West Midlands Shocking footage shows impatient drivers almost knocking over bin men

The 55-year-old said most homeowners took their bins to the top of the road, but some older residents and those with ill health struggled to do so.

He said: “The elderly lady next to me can’t do that. The mother next to me can’t leave her baby in the house to take the bin to the top of the street.”

He added: “Everybody else gets their bins collected outside their house.”

Mr Armoured estimates he has phoned the council between 50 and 100 times about his bin not being collected in the past three years.

He added that despite contacting his local councillor and going through the council’s complaints department, nothing has been done.

He said: “It’s a joke. What I don’t understand is this - I work for myself; when you have a call and you get a problem, you need it sorting out.”

