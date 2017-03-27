This is the difference between baking soda, baking powder and sodum bicarbonate

Can one be substituted for the other if your cupboard is lacking and how are they different?

HAVE you ever wondered what the difference between baking powder, baking soda and sodium bicarbonate is?

Those who love baking will often use the selection of different white powders in various creations, but can one be substituted for the other if your cupboard is lacking and how are they different?

Are the baking ingredients really any different?

Here’s what you need to know.

Sodium bicarbonate

Sodium bicarbonate is the most necessary out of the baking substance family.

The vital white powder is also known as bicarbonate of soda and is a mixture of sodium and hydrogen carbonate.

Its main use is for baking and it is alkaline with a bitter taste.

According to BBC Good Food, when it is mixed with acid (such as milk) it creates carbon dioxide – which causes the mixture to expand before it’s replaced with air.

It is most commonly used for baking cakes or soda bread.

Baking powder

Baking powder is made up of numerous elements – one of these is sodium bicarbonate, above.

Into the baking powder mix is an acid, cream of tartar and filler like cornflour to absorb any moisture.

Because baking powder already has an acid with it, it’s pretty much a pre-packaged version of sodium bicarbonate – so generally you need only add water to it for the same reaction.

It is used for similar foods as sodium bicarbonate.

Baking soda

Baking soda is just another name for sodium bicarbonate

This is an easy one – baking soda is just another name for sodium bicarbonate.

