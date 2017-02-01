Calum Best Drops Out Of Appearance On Lorraine By Saying He?s Ill But She Doesn?t Seem Convinced
- 13 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Lorraine raised an eyebrow when she told viewers Calum couldn’t make his pre-arranged appearance
CALUM Best pulled out of his appearance on Lorraine after falling ill.
The Celebrity Big Brother star also dropped out of an appearance on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side on Wednesday night.
ITV
Lorraine told her viewers: “Calum’s called and he’s not well, well someone else called for him.
“We wish him all the best!”
The Sun’s Bizarre editor Dan Wootton then reminded Lorraine of Calum’s wild night out with Jamie O’Hara on Tuesday night, to which Lorraine raised an eyebrow and giggled.
On Wednesday evening it seemed Calum was more than up for coming on the show, re-posting a tweet from Lorraine’s account which read: “Tomorrow @calumbest joins @reallorraine to talk about his #CBB
experience and facing his demons #InTherapy.”
But it seems his mystery illness has really affected him, after he also pulled out of BBOTS.
Addressing the missing star, Rylan Clark said: "Finally we were supposed to have Calum Best on, but we genuinely don't know where he is. This ain't even a gag. This really ain't.
“So, I had a little thought and thought who could I put in Calum Best 's place tonight? It's got to be someone quite close to him.
“So, I love her and I think she deserves this so please be upstanding for our very own Barbara."
He added: “Maybe his new girlfriend kept him up all night?”Calum Best fails to show up to CBB's Bit On The Side after wild night
Getty Images - WireImage
Calum and Jamie's big night out came after he was given the boot from Celebrity Big Brother.
He headed to Paper Nightclub in London with his new BFF Jamie for a boozy evening surrounded by semi-naked women.
Jamie shared a video of the pair on Instagram in which he revealed he was going “straight out with my boy.”
PAPER
He said: ”We're out... With my boy, we are going straight out... on the town.
”We are going to f**king live it up..."
Jamie added in a caption: ”Out with my boy @mrcalumbest gutted he didn't get to final but happy to see him...
”And now we can enjoy ourselves...? love to everyone for supporting #cbb #cbbjaime #calmie.”Jamie O'Hara parties at a club with CBB co-star Calum Best
PAPER
PAPER
Jamie also shared a video on Snapchat showing the pair partying with female dancers at exclusive haunt in London's Soho.
Another clip also showed scantily-clad bar staff walking through the club holding bottles of luxury Champagne with sparklers attached.
The pair were partying with a group of Swiss bankers, who racked up a £20,000 bar bill throughout the night as they bought 27 bottles of pricey Cristal Champagne.Celebrity Big Brother's Jamie O'hara documents his first night of freedom
PAPER
PAPER
Snapchat
LOOKING LIKE A MILLIE-ON BUCKS
Millie Mackintosh glams up for showbiz bash before dinner date with Hugo Taylor
WE'LL BE HEARING HER
All you need to know about Vera Lynn, wartime singer marking 100th birthday with new album release
DANGEROUS DAREDEVILS
The Jump 2017 starts on SUNDAY - here is all you need to know
'I THOUGHT I WAS GOING TO DIE'
Jodie Kidd revealed her anxiety got so bad she felt like she ‘couldn’t breathe’
PICTURE PERFECT
Kimberley Walsh shares intimate insight into her family life with new baby son Cole
'THANK YOU FOR THE KIND WORDS'
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard thanks fans for their support after he comes out as gay
BRAGGING RIGHTS
The Jump’s Louis Smith boasts he’s the best on the show as Josie Gibson dismisses danger claims
ED’ING YOUR WAY
Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s 2017 tour go on sale TODAY - here's how to get them
SMILES ALL ROUND
Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks look more loved up than ever as they put their NTAs bust-up behind them
‘NO MORE SECRETS’
Beyonce’s mum admits she’s happy she doesn’t have to keep the BIG secret anymore
‘HAVE RESPECT’
Celebrity Big Brother’s Coleen Nolan defended by her son Shane who tells her critics to stop being ‘nasty’
TROLL BAILED
Cops quiz sick teen Connor Geary who 'mocked' Katie Price's blind and autistic son Harvey in Twitter messages
Snapchat
PAPER
After partying at Paper, the pair were reportedly then seen queuing up to get into London strip club Platinum Lace.
According to the Daily Star, the boys were seen going into the venue close to the capital's Leicester Square at around 3.15am.
Got a story? email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us direct on 02077824220
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Lifestyle
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles