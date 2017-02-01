Calum Best Drops Out Of Appearance On Lorraine By Saying He?s Ill But She Doesn?t Seem Convinced

Lorraine raised an eyebrow when she told viewers Calum couldn’t make his pre-arranged appearance

CALUM Best pulled out of his appearance on Lorraine after falling ill.

The Celebrity Big Brother star also dropped out of an appearance on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side on Wednesday night.

Lorraine Kelly made the announcement at the start of her show.

Lorraine told her viewers: “Calum’s called and he’s not well, well someone else called for him.

“We wish him all the best!”

The Sun’s Bizarre editor Dan Wootton then reminded Lorraine of Calum’s wild night out with Jamie O’Hara on Tuesday night, to which Lorraine raised an eyebrow and giggled.

On Wednesday evening it seemed Calum was more than up for coming on the show, re-posting a tweet from Lorraine’s account which read: “Tomorrow @calumbest joins @reallorraine to talk about his #CBB

experience and facing his demons #InTherapy.”

Calum Best drops out of appearance on Lorraine by saying he's ill

But it seems his mystery illness has really affected him, after he also pulled out of BBOTS.

Addressing the missing star, Rylan Clark said: "Finally we were supposed to have Calum Best on, but we genuinely don't know where he is. This ain't even a gag. This really ain't.

“So, I had a little thought and thought who could I put in Calum Best 's place tonight? It's got to be someone quite close to him.

“So, I love her and I think she deserves this so please be upstanding for our very own Barbara."

He added: “Maybe his new girlfriend kept him up all night?”

Calum Best fails to show up to CBB's Bit On The Side after wild night

Calum and Jamie's big night out came after he was given the boot from Celebrity Big Brother.

He headed to Paper Nightclub in London with his new BFF Jamie for a boozy evening surrounded by semi-naked women.

Jamie shared a video of the pair on Instagram in which he revealed he was going “straight out with my boy.”

Jamie and Calum headed to Paper nightclub to make the most of their freedom

He said: ”We're out... With my boy, we are going straight out... on the town.

”We are going to f**king live it up..."

Jamie added in a caption: ”Out with my boy @mrcalumbest gutted he didn't get to final but happy to see him...

”And now we can enjoy ourselves...? love to everyone for supporting #cbb #cbbjaime #calmie.”

Jamie O'Hara parties at a club with CBB co-star Calum BestThey partied with bikini-clad dancers at PaperThe boys were also treated to plenty of posh Champagne at the exclusive A-list haunt

Jamie also shared a video on Snapchat showing the pair partying with female dancers at exclusive haunt in London's Soho.

Another clip also showed scantily-clad bar staff walking through the club holding bottles of luxury Champagne with sparklers attached.

The pair were partying with a group of Swiss bankers, who racked up a £20,000 bar bill throughout the night as they bought 27 bottles of pricey Cristal Champagne.

After partying at Paper, the pair were reportedly then seen queuing up to get into London strip club Platinum Lace.

According to the Daily Star, the boys were seen going into the venue close to the capital's Leicester Square at around 3.15am.

