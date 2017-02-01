Home | News | Lifestyle | Kimberley Walsh Shares Intimate Insight Into Her Family Life With New Baby Son Cole

KIMBERLEY Walsh has shared an intimate insight into her family life with her new baby son Cole.

The former Girls Aloud star, 35, gave birth to her son in December – and has invited fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the family shoot.

Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial

Kimberley Walsh smiles as she cradles her baby son Cole

In the video on Instagram, she excitedly tells fans: “Here we are behind the scenes of our new family shoot introducing our little boy baby Cole.”

Her hubby Justin Scott cradles their new addition and in another baby Cole is on the sofa with their two-year-old son Bobby lying with him.

They all then come together with Kimberley holding their baby.

Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial

Kimberley shares the video of her family shoot on Instagram

Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial

Her eldest son Bobby puts his arm around his baby brother

Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial

Kimberley’s hubby Justin cradles their baby son

Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial

Baby Cole asleep on their shoulder

Other scenes show her cooking with her adorable eldest son, who sports a curly mop of hair.

Earlier this week Kimberley shared the first snap of her son alongside hubby Justin.

She had posed for an adorable family photo in the latest issue of Hello! Magazine.

Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial

Her eldest son Bobby looks excited as Kimberley holds baby Cole

Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial

Justin tucks their son into his little cot

Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial

Kimberley and Bobby enjoy a cooking session together

Looking radiant in a grey off the shoulder jumper dress, Kimberley had held little Cole in her arms as she stood alongside her husband – who she married in January last year.

Recalling the moment her best friend and former bandmate Cheryl – who is rumoured to be expecting a child of her own with boyfriend Liam Payne – came to see her, she said: “She came the next day and was desperate to meet him. She loved him.

'She was desperate to meet him' Kimberley Walsh shares first pic of son Cole as she recalls moment Cheryl met him WHAT WILL CHEZZA THINK? Kimberley Walsh reveals the name of baby son... but will her pregnant BFF Cheryl be happy? IT'S A BOY! Kimberley Walsh and husband Justin Scott welcome their second son to the world bumping along together Pregnant Cheryl shows off her bump as she visits new mum Kimberley Walsh as it is revealed the singer has welcomed a baby boy first comes baby, then comes marriage Liam Payne will propose to Cheryl 'immediately after she gives birth' 'LOVE YOU KIMBA' 'Pregnant' Cheryl keeps her stomach hidden in new picture at Kimberley Walsh's birthday bash Break your silence Kimberley Walsh plea to 'pregnant' Cheryl over baby speculation backlash

“She lives nearby, which is really nice. They had lovely cuddles.”

Kimberley and Justin are thrilled with the latest addition to their family.

Fame Flynet

A pregnant Kimberley Walsh on the red carpet with Justin

She said: “I really wanted a little brother for Bobby, close in age, so I’m over the moon to have our two beautiful boys.”

Kimberley and Justin tied the knot in Barbados after 14 years together, and discovered they were expecting Cole just weeks later.

Got a story? Email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us direct on 02077824220

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Lifestyle