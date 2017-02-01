Kimberley Walsh Shares Intimate Insight Into Her Family Life With New Baby Son Cole
- 13 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
KIMBERLEY Walsh has shared an intimate insight into her family life with her new baby son Cole.
The former Girls Aloud star, 35, gave birth to her son in December – and has invited fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the family shoot.
Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial
Kimberley Walsh smiles as she cradles her baby son Cole
In the video on Instagram, she excitedly tells fans: “Here we are behind the scenes of our new family shoot introducing our little boy baby Cole.”
Her hubby Justin Scott cradles their new addition and in another baby Cole is on the sofa with their two-year-old son Bobby lying with him.
They all then come together with Kimberley holding their baby.
Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial
Kimberley shares the video of her family shoot on Instagram
Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial
Her eldest son Bobby puts his arm around his baby brother
Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial
Kimberley’s hubby Justin cradles their baby son
Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial
Baby Cole asleep on their shoulder
Other scenes show her cooking with her adorable eldest son, who sports a curly mop of hair.
Earlier this week Kimberley shared the first snap of her son alongside hubby Justin.
She had posed for an adorable family photo in the latest issue of Hello! Magazine.
Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial
Her eldest son Bobby looks excited as Kimberley holds baby Cole
Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial
Justin tucks their son into his little cot
Instagram / kimberleywalshofficial
Kimberley and Bobby enjoy a cooking session together
Looking radiant in a grey off the shoulder jumper dress, Kimberley had held little Cole in her arms as she stood alongside her husband – who she married in January last year.
Recalling the moment her best friend and former bandmate Cheryl – who is rumoured to be expecting a child of her own with boyfriend Liam Payne – came to see her, she said: “She came the next day and was desperate to meet him. She loved him.
'She was desperate to meet him'
Kimberley Walsh shares first pic of son Cole as she recalls moment Cheryl met him
WHAT WILL CHEZZA THINK?
Kimberley Walsh reveals the name of baby son... but will her pregnant BFF Cheryl be happy?
IT'S A BOY!
Kimberley Walsh and husband Justin Scott welcome their second son to the world
bumping along together
Pregnant Cheryl shows off her bump as she visits new mum Kimberley Walsh as it is revealed the singer has welcomed a baby boy
first comes baby, then comes marriage
Liam Payne will propose to Cheryl 'immediately after she gives birth'
'LOVE YOU KIMBA'
'Pregnant' Cheryl keeps her stomach hidden in new picture at Kimberley Walsh's birthday bash
Break your silence
Kimberley Walsh plea to 'pregnant' Cheryl over baby speculation backlash
“She lives nearby, which is really nice. They had lovely cuddles.”
Kimberley and Justin are thrilled with the latest addition to their family.
Fame Flynet
A pregnant Kimberley Walsh on the red carpet with Justin
She said: “I really wanted a little brother for Bobby, close in age, so I’m over the moon to have our two beautiful boys.”
Kimberley and Justin tied the knot in Barbados after 14 years together, and discovered they were expecting Cole just weeks later.
Got a story? Email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us direct on 02077824220
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Lifestyle
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles