Excited Parents Rush To Book New CBeebies Hotel - Then Discover Why It's Not For The Average Family

If you felt a ripple of excitement spread across the UK yesterday, it's because parents everywhere were excitedly sharing photographs of the new CBeebies hotel.

But that didn't last long when they started pricing rooms for short stays.

The 76-room hotel, based at CBeebies Land in Alton Towers, will be opening in the summer and will basically make all British kids' dreams come true.

Uniquely designed with children in mind, young guests can enjoy a jam-packed entertainment schedule that runs from 7am until 9.30pm, where they can join in treasure hunts and meet their favourite characters.

The hotel is opening in the summer (Photo: ALTON TOWERS)

The rooms also look like they've been plucked straight out of the television.

But there seems to be one huge catch, as parents have pointed out - it's more than a little pricey.

When Mirror Mums posted the news on its Facebook page yesterday, parents excitedly started trying to book rooms for special occasions - and got the shock of their lives.

Lucy Crookshank commented: "It does look good but for an octonaut (sic) room for 2 nights is £892.00 STARTING price.

"I would rather put an extra 500 quid and go all inclusive to Tenerife for a week.....I'll even buy an octonaut poster and stick it on the hotel wall for my boy!

"Lovely idea but unobtainable for us 'regular joes'"

The rooms look like they've been plucked straight from the television (Photo: ALTON TOWERS)

Kerry Leahy wrote: "As much as it is amazing! (sic) Maybe it would make sense for alton towers to greatly reduce the cost!

"£295 for one night 2 adults and our not even 3 year old!!

"And that doesn't include the price of getting into Alton towers!! Which means to go to CBeebies land within Alton towers you have to pay park entrance prices on top per person!!!

There's even a Postman Pat room (Photo: ALTON TOWERS)

"By the time you've paid that, travel money, park entrance tickets, food money etc it's going to cost around £600+ No thank you!! I'll put that towards Disney world and go there for 2 weeks."

Becki White said she had priced a room with the idea of taking her little girl for her birthday, but was put off when the quote came to £482 for two adults and a child for just one night.

Danielle Brewer checked out the Swashbuckle room for a one-night break over the summer holidays, claiming one night with park tickets came to £525.

Kids will love the room designs (Photo: ALTON TOWERS)

Donna Dugdale wrote: "Looks amazing! But I priced up 2 nights on the first weekend in August and was coming up £850."

Ashley Wright wasn't surprised by the 'disgusting greed', claiming other parks such as Legoland also charge over £400 for a night's stay in the Lego hotel.

Mirror Online has contacted representatives for the CBeebies Hotel for comment on the matter.

