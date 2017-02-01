Morbidly Obese Former Drug Addict, Who Weighs 47 STONE, Vows To Lose Weight Because He?s Unable To Help His Wife Look After Their Three Kids

Doug Armstrong will now undergo gastric bypass surgery on My 600lb Life - after wife Ashley piled on 4st 4lb under his bad influence

'she's raising our family on her own'

THIS morbidly obese dad-of-three ballooned to 47 stone after managing to kick his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Doug Armstrong’s relationship with wife Ashley is now at breaking point – because he is unable to help her look after their three kids.

Doug Armstrong is 6ft 6ins tall – and weighs a huge 47st 2lb 'My 600lb Life' delves into the marital problems of an obese couple and their family

'Big guy' Doug, who is 6ft 6in tall, has vowed to have gastric bypass surgery, in a bid to keep his family together.

The Texan, who lives in Wichita Falls, USA, can barely sit up in his chair to feed one of his two twin babies - while wife Ashley has piled on 4st 4lb under his bad influence.

Speaking on My 600lb Life self-confessed 'secret eater' Doug, who weighs 47st 2lb, says: "I know that Ashley is getting to a breaking point and she can’t do this much longer.

The TLC cameras found that Doug could barely sit up in his chair to hold one of his three kids

"She’s practically raising our family on her known. I should be able to help raise the kids and not have my wife do all of it.

"If I don’t make these changes that I need to make, what kind of relationship am I going to have with my children? I’ve got to do something so I can be around for these kids. I have to change now."

Despite her husband's size, Ashley remains supportive - because she used to weigh more than 21st 6lb herself.

Ashley trimmed up after undergoing weight loss surgery herself, but she has recently piled on 4st 4lb as the couple's 'healthy eating' habits slipped away.

Ashley tells the TLC cameras: "I know how hard it is to lose weight and I completely understand where Doug is, and how he has got to this point because of where I’ve been.

"About eight years ago, I was over 300lb. I couldn’t barely tie my shoes, I was so heavy. I was miserable, hurt all the time.

"I was too young to be that big and to be that sickly. So I had the weight loss surgery.

"When I came into this relationship, me and Cooper were very healthy eaters for the most part. And I was down to my goal weight, of about 175lb (12st 7lb).

"Now I’m close to 60lb heavier than I was when we first started dating.

"And instead of being the motivation for him to eat better, I have in turn started eating worse.

"I never expected to be this size ever again. I worked hard and a long time to get there, and I wanted to see that change in Doug too. But I knew that Doug had to want it for himself.

"I think he knows that I’m at that place where I’m done with it. I don’t want to live like this anymore."

A downtrodden Doug admits: "I know that I’m a bad influence and I know it bothers her to have put weight back on. So I know I do have to take responsibility for that."

Doug will go under the knife in tonight's episode on My 600lb Life, on TLC (February 1).