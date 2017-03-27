Dietitians bust the myths surrounding sugar

We all know that sugar is everywhere: in our fruit, drinks, alcohol and bread.

But just how bad is that sugar really for you?

Australian dietitians, Alex Parker and Anna Debenham, from The Biting Truth, spoke to FEMAIL about how sugar is prominent in nearly everything but is still an important part of our diets.

'Everything should be had in moderation, and we need salt and sugar to survive,' the duo told Daily Mail Australia.

Dairy-free alternatives have risen in popularity because of food trends but they can often have lots of sugar,' the dietitians said

'It's important to remember to focus on your diet as a whole and not on thinking about just sugar or carbs or salt.'

Dairy milk, for example, contains natural sugar which combined with calcium is a huge benefit for our bodies.

'Reduced fat cows milk has less sugar and saturated fat, which is great if you want to lose weight or you don't like the taste of full-fat milk,' Alex and Anna said.

'But it's important to remember your personal preference comes first as well.'

For those who are lactose intolerant, dairy-free alternatives to milk are also an option, but Anna and Alex said it's important to be mindful of the added sugars.

'Dairy-free alternatives have risen in popularity because of food trends but they can often have lots of sugar,' they said.

'Flavoured milk is loaded with added sugar as well.'

'Fruit has naturally occurring sugars which are good. We recommend fresh fruit though, as dried fruit can often get stuck in teeth, especially in children and cause tooth decay,' they said

Although honey is a natural sugar, Anna and Alex said it still counts as an added sugar in packaged foods.

'People might not think something has sugar because it's going under the name of honey, corn and malt syrup or cane sugar,' the duo said.

Being dietitians and foodies, the duo said they're often asked if fruit is healthy if it has such high volumes of fruit.

'Again, everything in moderation but fruit has naturally occurring sugars which are good. We recommend fresh fruit though, as dried fruit can often get stuck in teeth, especially in children and cause tooth decay.'

The pair recommend eating wholesome, fresh food every day but understand that many people are often too busy to cook each night.

'We're dietitians and we don't cook everyday, so we always recommend having a healthy frozen meal in the freezer as a back up,' they said.

Alex and Anna also shared their tips on what to look out for on packaged foods when doing the grocery shop

'Frozen meals are good for portion sizing as well as being a better alternative than getting take away for dinner.'

Muesli bars are notorious for their added sugar, so Alex and Anna shared their tips on what to look out for on packaged foods when you're doing the grocery shop.

'Look for the highest health star rating. Many people are skeptical about the star rating and it's good to be savvy yourself, but it's a good place to start,' they said.

'Choose muesli bars with nuts and seeds and wholegrains, and avoid those that are topped with chocolate and yogurt.'

Ingredients are listed in order of what they contain the most, and the girls said to pay attention to the nutritional information closely.

'It depends on what you're after, whether it's weight loss or not, but you don't want to see sugar as the third ingredient.'