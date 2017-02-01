Home | News | Health | Holly Willoughby Left Squirming As Doctor Performs Botox And Fillers LIVE On This Morning
Holly Willoughby Left Squirming As Doctor Performs Botox And Fillers LIVE On This Morning



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/02/2017 06:32:00
Holly Willoughby was left squirming on This Morning , as guests were being given botox and fillers LIVE on the show!

Before the segment, Phillip Schofield warned there would be needles and might be blood.

And Holly confessed she could “hit the deck”.

Luckily, it didn’t get to that stage, but the ITV daytime show host wasn’t the biggest fan of watching other people get invasive surgery.

Botox was performed live on This Morning (Photo: ITV)

Holly was squirming (Photo: ITV)

She was NOT feeling it (Photo: ITV)

As the doctor injected the needle, Holly squealed and asked: “Does that not sting?”

The patient calmly replied: “No, not really.”

Then, moving on to fillers, Holly clearly isn’t a fan of the look, and asked: “Does it not look pillowy?”

Again, she asked the patient whether it hurt, and this time she didn’t reply.

Holly said: “You felt that, I know you did!”

Phil and Holly couldn't believe it didn't hurt (Photo: ITV)

The doctor explained the procedure (Photo: ITV)

And then performed it (Photo: ITV)

The patient denied it hurt, but Holly protested: “Oh you couldn’t speak!”

But she still insisted she didn’t feel anything.

*This Morning continues on ITV1 weekdays at 10.30am

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

