Holly Willoughby Left Squirming As Doctor Performs Botox And Fillers LIVE On This Morning

Holly Willoughby was left squirming on This Morning , as guests were being given botox and fillers LIVE on the show!

Before the segment, Phillip Schofield warned there would be needles and might be blood.

And Holly confessed she could “hit the deck”.

Luckily, it didn’t get to that stage, but the ITV daytime show host wasn’t the biggest fan of watching other people get invasive surgery.

As the doctor injected the needle, Holly squealed and asked: “Does that not sting?”

The patient calmly replied: “No, not really.”

Then, moving on to fillers, Holly clearly isn’t a fan of the look, and asked: “Does it not look pillowy?”

Again, she asked the patient whether it hurt, and this time she didn’t reply.

Holly said: “You felt that, I know you did!”

The patient denied it hurt, but Holly protested: “Oh you couldn’t speak!”

But she still insisted she didn’t feel anything.

*This Morning continues on ITV1 weekdays at 10.30am

