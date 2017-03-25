Home | News | Headlines | Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Comic Relief viewers were in tears after watching pop star Ed offer cash out of his own pocket to JD and pals.

Philanthropist Ed Sheeran melted Comic Relief viewers hearts last night as he vowed to protect the lives of Liberian street boy JD and pals - all out of his own pocket.

In emotional scenes while filming in the slums of Liberia, pop star Ed struggled with the depravity and sexual abuse JD and his friends coped with on a daily basis.

Ed met JD – a boy who longed to go to school and dreamed of becoming president but slept rough, struggling to survive.

"Once we're done here we're going to pack up the camera and these guys are gonna to be sleeping in a canoe with a lot of dangerous people about," he said.

Ed Sheeran was shocked by JD's plight

Ed put JD and his five friends in a safe house out of his own pocket

And as Ed prepared to leave – he just couldn't do it, vowing to donate his own cash so he could spirit JD to safety until he could go to school and fulfill his dreams.

But what happened after the cameras stopped rolling? Did Ed come through on his emotive promise?

Comic Relief confirmed that JD was now safe but it is unclear if he is in school, but what remains clear is that JD was given another chance - thanks to ED's generosity.

The charity, who raised a whopping £71,308,475, last night alone, said: "JD & his friends, who Ed Sheeran met, are now safe but many more children still live in danger. Help us help them."

Ed Sheeran was shocked by his experience

Last night Ed spoke movingly to camera: "Really does not feel right leaving at all. I mean, the only thing you can do is help them, which we should.

"My natural instinct is to just put them in a car and just take them and just put them in a hotel until we can get them sorted."

"Can we do that?" Can I pay to put them in a house until we get them in a school?

"It doesn't matter how much it costs can we just get him and his five mates in a house with an older person to look after them?"

He added: "I don't think we can go until that's sorted."

Back in the studio, Ed revealed that it was hearing that the boys were "raped" by the older boys while they slept rough that pushed him to help.