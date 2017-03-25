Home | News | Headlines | Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Parliamentary security has come under fresh scrutiny after video emerged showing the immediate aftermath of the attack which left PC Keith Palmer dead

Disturbing footage has emerged showing the gates of Parliament were left open and apparently unmanned in the immediate wake of Wednesday's attack.

The video, captured by The Times, raises fresh questions over the security at the Palace of Westminster.

Mobile phone footage shows the aftermath of the assault on New Palace Yard which left Pc Keith Palmer fatally injured.

As armed officers swarm the cobbled forecourt having shot dead terrorist Khalid Masood , the imposing iron gate which allows vehicles to enter can be seen wide open.

The gates were open in the immediate aftermath of the terror attack

The killer's car rammed the gates just yards away

Khalid Masood was shot dead following his rampage

No police officers are visible guarding the entry point, known as Carriage Gates, fuelling concern the attack might have been worse had Masood been followed by accomplices.

Pedestrians are shown walking past and at one stage a courier on a moped appears to enter unchallenged.

PC Keith Palmer was photographed with American tourist Staci Martin just 45 minutes before the attack

Yards away, separate footage showed Theresa May being rushed from the building and into a waiting car.

Although the gate was open for a matter of minutes, critics will use the brief security lapse to rebuke claims on Friday by Scotland Yard's anti-terror chief that current arrangements were "proportionate".

Prime Minister Theresa May was whisked away from Parliament minutes after the attack

Mark Rowley told reporters that procedures for guarding Parliament had been designed so they were not "overly intrusive".

"Our current arrangements have been developed with Parliament over many years and are designed to provide access to the seat of our government balanced with security that is proportionate but not overly intrusive," he said.

Parliament's main entrance has two sets of large metal gates allowing vehicles to go in and out of the estate and they have traditionally been left open during the day.

A pair of smaller, makeshift gates was introduced more recently with two police officers at each to check passes and allow cyclists, cars and delivery drivers to come and go.