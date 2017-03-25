Home | News | Headlines | Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

The iconic Las Vegas Bellagio hotel was plunged into chaos following gunshots which forced tourists to flee the venue in panic.

Panicked guests tweeted how a stampede broke out and people were forced to hide under tables as shooting broke out at around 1am local time (8am UK time).

Las Vegas Police confirmed it had been called to an attempted armed raid on a Rolex store inside the complex and one man has been arrested.

One raider was pictured at the scene wearing a pig mask during the raid.

A police spokesman said: "The preliminary investigation suggests that at least three suspects entered a retail store to commit the burglary.

"It is believed that at least one suspect fired shots inside the store. At this time, one suspect has been taken into custody.

"Portions of the casino property remain closed while the investigation is conducted."

Eye-witnesses spoke of chaotic scenes in which people were trampled as they attempted to escape the venue.

At least three raiders are said to have stormed the upmarket store armed with sledgehammers and a gun.

Police have now placed the scene on lockdown and pictures posted from the scene appeared to show an armed robber outside the upmarket store wearing a pig mask.

@JillyJill wrote on Twitter: "Omg mass panic at Bellagio. A fight and Or shooting. Everyone running. I'm currently ducked on the floor under a table.

"Now I'm hiding with several guests in an emergency exit stairwell. All I heard was shots an waves of ppl running yelling RUN RUN!"

Ronnie Bardah added: "Shooting at Bellagio! Big stampede!"

The hotel was evacuated and placed on lockdown and police remain at the scene.