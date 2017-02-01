Drunk Jet Passenger Went Berserk?, Spat Blood And Started Shouting ?Bin Laden? On Qatar Flight

Thug part of heavy-drinking trio who were moved to back of aircraft mid-way through flight after row with passenger

A DRUNK jet passenger went “berserk” on a flight from Manchester to Qatar repeatedly screaming “Bin Laden” while brawling with another man, a terrified eyewitness has claimed.

The thug, who was part of a group of three men who were drinking heavily, also spat blood over a fellow traveller on the Qatar Airway service on January 10.

Passenger ‘went berserk’ on Qatar flight from Manchester airport on January 10

The trio, said to be in their late 20s, were moved to the back of the aircraft midway through the seven-hour flight after a row with another passenger.

Passenger Helen Whittingham said things “turned nasty” when a passenger sat in front of them reclined his seat.

She recalled: “The men swore at him and were kicking the back of his chair non-stop.

“They threatened him by saying ‘they’d see him after the flight’.”

“The gentleman finally snapped and asked for security, the air hostess explained there wasn’t any but did take the three men away for a chat.”

Despite being moved to the back of the aircraft Helen said the men continued to drink alcohol, started to argue amongst themselves and refused to sit down just before landing.

When the plane landed at Doha Airport, one of the group was then involved in a row with another passenger dressed in a Liverpool shirt before they began hitting each other.

Helen said: “Suddenly punches were being thrown.

“The loudest and most abusive of the men went completely berserk.

“He’d received a bloodied nose and spat a load of blood at the Liverpudlian and was also screaming Bin Laden, Bin Laden at everybody.

“Two other burly blokes joined in and it was really scary.

Trio were moved to back of aircraft midway through flight that had departed form Manchester airport

“Women were screaming and crying, and men were trying to pin him down, even his friends were trying but they failed.

“I’ve never seen behaviour like it, and I’m a psychiatric nurse.”

When the pilot intervened four men were detained by police and security staff, Helen said.

The mental health nurse, who was travelling with her partner Neil MacKenzie, said the couple took an audio recording of the incident but was later asked to delete it.

She said: “There were no male flight attendants, and the ones we had seemed totally at a loss as to what to do, and to continue to give them drinks was just stupid.”

The couple now plan to send a letter of complaint to Qatar airlines.

Qatar airlines confirmed that there was a disturbance onboard and commented in a statement: “We do not comment on individual passenger situations.”

Manchester Airport said the incident was a matter for the airline and the Qatari authorities.

