Teenage Drug Dealer Admits Selling Ecstasy Toragic Schoolgirl Who Died After Taking The Drug

Defendant was just 15-years-old when he supplied the drug to three girls

A TEENAGE drug dealer has admitted selling ecstasy to a tragic schoolgirl, 15, who died after taking the drug.

The 16-year-old boy, who can not be named due to his age, also admitted selling the drug to two more 15-year-old girls who ended up in hospital

Dione Melville died after taking an ecstasy tablet at a sleepover last yearTragic Dione pictured with her parents, who were in court for the hearing

Tragic teenager Dione Melville died after taking one of the lethal pills at a sleepover on Easter Sunday 2016.

Her parents were in court to hear the guilty plea.

The boy admitted being concerned in the supplying of a Class A drug to the three 15-year-olds between March 19 and 26 last year, the Daily Record reports.

His not guilty pleas to dealing drugs to boys aged 12, 16, and 17 as well as a fourth 15-year-old girl were accepted by prosecutors at Livingston Sheriff Court, West Lothian, Scotland.

The accused was just 15-years-old when he committed the offences.

Dione was one of three 15-year-old schoolgirls the accused admitted supplying drugs toThe accused was 15-years-old at the time of the offence

The court heard that he did not have a criminal record.

The teenager was released on bail and is due to return to court for sentencing on February 24.

