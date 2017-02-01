Home | News | Headlines | Heartbreaking Photos Show How A Mum Spent 16 DAYS With Her Dead Baby Girl ? And Even Took Her Tragic Daughter For Walks In A PRAM

A MUM has shared moving photos of the 16 days she spent with her newborn after she passed away.

Doctors were forced to break the devastating news to Charlotte Szakacs, 21, and her husband Attila, 28, after their baby girl Evlyn was diagnosed with unbalanced chromosome translocation at a 20-week scan.

Parents Attilla and Charlotte Szakacs got to spend time with their late daughter during the grieving process

Tragically, when Evyln was born in December 2016, she had an underdeveloped brain, narrow airways in her nose and lungs and a narrow aorta, a main artery that leads from the heart.

The tot’s narrowed airways meant she could not breathe on her own and so could not have the heart surgery she needed for survival.

Even though the tot battled against the odds for four weeks, she sadly passed away in her parents’ arms on January 10 at Martin House Hospice in Wetherby, Yorkshire.

Mercury Press

After beautiful baby Evlyn passed away, the parents remained at the hospice for 12 days

Charlotte confessed what the traumatic ordeal was like, describing that the decision to take their baby to the hospice was “the hardest decision you could ever make as parents”.

She said: “Evlyn was moved to the hospice on January 10 and I have never seen her so calm.

“We got to hold her and cuddle her properly for the first time for an hour before they turned off the ventilator.

“She passed away just a couple of minutes after they took out her breathing tube. She was so weak she didn’t take a single breath.

“I was holding her in my arms as she went and her dad had his arms around us both.”

THE NHS EXPLAINS WHAT UNBALANCED CHROMOSOME TRANSLOCATION IS A translocation is a rearrangement of chromosomes. Sometimes when cells divide in the formation of an egg, sperm or in the early development of a baby one or more parts of the chromosomes can break off and then rejoin but in a new location, sometimes ‘swapping places’ with another chromosome

In a balanced translocation, the chromosome material is rearranged but none is lost or gained so it does not usually affect the health of the person who carries it.

But if a parent carries a balanced translocation, it is possible for their child to inherit a rearrangement of the chromosomes in which there is an extra piece of one chromosome and/or a missing piece of another chromosome.

Having too little or too much chromosome material can cause health problems and disability.

An unbalanced translocation can cause serious problems in the development of the baby who carries it. The seriousness of the problems a baby has will depend on the specific chromosome translocation involved.

Although about 1 in 500 people has a form of translocation, it is still not really understood why they happen.

During the difficult grieving process, Charlotte and Attila remained at the hospice for 12 days while Evlyn was kept refrigerated in a ‘cuddle cot’.

This allowed the first-time parents to spend time with their late baby, as well as taking her out on family walks.

Mum Charlotte revealed: “We stayed at the hospice for 12 days and would take Evlyn out of her cuddle cot for five to 10 minutes for cuddles or to go for walks around the garden with her.

“And then we were allowed to take Evlyn and her cuddle cot home for the last four days. Her last night she slept in her actual cot we had got for her in our room.”

Mercury Press

The parents spent time cuddling and caring for their baby after she tragically passed away

Mercury Press

Mum Charlotte was even allowed to take Evlyn out for walks while she was grieving

The devastated pair were even allowed to take Evlyn home for four days before her funeral on January 26.

Even though Charlotte got to spend some time bonding with her baby, she admits that she never really felt like a mum.

She said: “Not being able to hold her for so long was really difficult and even when we could hold her, the nurses had to pick her up and place her on us so you don’t really feel like you’re being a mum.

“I’ve never really felt like a mum. I feel like when I was pregnant and I had all the stuff ready for Evlyn but now I’m just not pregnant. It’s hard to explain, it doesn’t feel real – I’m just empty.”

Mercury Press

The parents hope that sharing the heartbreaking snaps will help raise awareness for the emotional trauma of losing a baby

Mercury Press

A funeral service was held for baby Evlyn on January 26

Charlotte added: “The funeral was really difficult because then reality really started to kick in. Even though we’re in so much pain now, it is a relief to know that Evlyn is in a better place.

“I would love to have her here, I would give so much to have that, but we have no idea what her life would have been like. At least now she isn’t suffering.”

Charlotte has decided to share the heartbreaking snaps to raise awareness for other parents.

She explained: “So many people have never heard of parents being able to spend that time with their babies and other mums reached out to me saying they think it would have helped so I really want to raise awareness.

“I know it might not be the best option for everyone but for us it was so important to be able to have that family time – and just properly cuddle our little girl.

“I think having the time with her made such a difference. Being able to do so many of the things you imagine like taking her out in her pram, it really helped emotionally.

“I was really nervous about bringing her home because I didn’t know if it would feel right but it was so nice to have her there. And it wasn’t just for us but for Evlyn so she got to come home.

