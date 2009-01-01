Home | News | General | Ryanair Flight Travelling To London Stansted Declares Mid-Air Emergency
Nigel Farage Accuses Sadiq Khan Of Hypocrisy Over Donald Trump?s Travel Ban After He Invites Ambassadors From 11 Countries Which Put Immigration Bars On Israelis To City Hall

Ryanair Flight Travelling To London Stansted Declares Mid-Air Emergency



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 13 hours 8 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Ryanair Flight Travelling To London Stansted Declares Mid-Air Emergency Ryanair
FLIGHT TERROR

The plane had been due to land at 8.42am when the pilot made the announcement

A PLANE travelling to London Stansted has declared a mid-air emergency.

The Ryanair flight was on its way from Gardermoen Airport, in Oslo, Norway, when the pilot announced the emergency situation on-board.

It was due to land at Stansted at 8.42am and is currently flying over the North Sea.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


  Article "tagged" as:
Norway, Ryanair, North Sea, Gardermoen Airpor, Oslo
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Prince Harry Visits The London Ambulance Service

Prince Harry Visits The London Ambulance Service

Drunk Jet Passenger Went Berserk?, Spat Blood And Started Shouting ?Bin Laden? On Qatar Flight

Drunk Jet Passenger Went Berserk?, Spat Blood And Started Shouting ?Bin Laden? On Qatar Flight

Teenage Drug Dealer Admits Selling Ecstasy Toragic Schoolgirl Who Died After Taking The Drug

Teenage Drug Dealer Admits Selling Ecstasy Toragic Schoolgirl Who Died After Taking The Drug