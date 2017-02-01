Nigel Farage Accuses Sadiq Khan Of Hypocrisy Over Donald Trump?s Travel Ban After He Invites Ambassadors From 11 Countries Which Put Immigration Bars On Israelis To City Hall

Representatives from Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Pakistan and Yemen were present last night - which do not allow entry to Israelis

NIGEL Farage has accused Sadiq Khan of being a hypocrite over his opposition to Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban after he invited ambassadors who bar Israelis to a City Hall meeting.

The London Mayor hosted ambassadors from more than 100 countries last night – including five of the seven that were covered by the US President’s ban.

Reuters

The London Mayor hosted ambassadors from over 100 countries in City Hall last night

He said Mr Trump‘s new policy which stopped the travel of some nations to the US was “unacceptable” and that the UK had a “responsibility to show moral leadership”.

Mr Khan asked for the leaders to join him in “speaking our against this ban” and urged them to condemn it for being “discriminatory, self-defeating and completely un-American”.

He also repeated calls for the Government to revoke the offer to Mr Trump for an official state visit later this year. MPs will debate the issue next month after a petition secured more than 1.6 million signatures – and one opposing also gained over 100,000 responses.

But Mr Farage, the former Ukip leader, called him out on Twitter for being a “hypocrite” for hosting the ambassadors.

He said: “Why are there 11 diplomats from nations that ban Jewish Israelis at your meeting tonight?

“Why don’t you oppose them? Hypocrite.”

Why are there 11 diplomats from nations that ban Jewish Israelis at your meeting tonight? Why don't you oppose them? Hypocrite. https://t.co/n8Ql704TqD — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 31, 2017

EPA

'NO RED CARPET' Sadiq Khan says Londoners won't support a state visit for Donald Trump as 250k sign petition 'IT'S SHAMEFUL AND CRUEL' Mayor of London Sadiq Khan condemns Trump's 'Muslim ban' TRUMP BAN 'HELPS ISIS' Trump's 'Muslim ban' could be exploited by ISIS as 'propaganda', warns Amber Rudd TRUMP TRAVEL BAN Find out who is affected by Trump’s ‘Muslim travel ban’ and the UK petition to stop his state visit GO SOFT ON BREXIT Theresa May’s ‘hard Brexit’ approach could ‘rip Britain apart’, warns Sadiq Khan NO THANKS London Mayor Sadiq Khan rejects Chris Grayling's 'failed' approach to running suburban rail services TOXIC SMOG ALERT London Mayor Sadiq Khan declares public health emergency over TOXIC AIR in the capital DON EURO RAP Donald Trump aide accuses Germany of keeping Euro artificially low to exploit the US and other EU countires

Nigel Farage said Sadiq Khan was being a “hypocrite” as he invited people from countries that had banned Israelis

Mr Khan told ambassadors last night: “As an international community, I believe we have a responsibility to show moral leadership and so my ask of you tonight is this…

“Join me in speaking out against this ban and condemning it for what it really is – discriminatory, self-defeating and completely un-American.”

Sadiq Khan labels Trump's immigration policy 'the wrong message to send'

Representatives from Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Pakistan and Yemen were present at the event - countries which do not allow entry to Israelis.

Mr Khan said before the meeting he did not agree with any immigration bans which were based on religion or nationality.

The Sun Online has approved Sadiq Khan's office for comment.

Splash News

Mr Farage said yesterday that there were "double standards" in opposing Mr Trump's ban but that President Obama had put in place a similar one in 2011

Yesterday Mr Farage appeared on Loose Women to defend President Trump's ban.

Farage told ITV: “I can’t see why it’s controversial to protect our borders… and stop terrorists getting into Britain.”

He said that proper vetting techniques were what “everyone thinks” should happen in the UK too.

He also called out angry protesters for their “double standards” by not opposing a similar policy from President Obama in 2011 which halted refugees from entering the US.