Home | News | What time is UFC 210? TV info and more ahead of Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson in Buffalo

It's UFC 210 of Sunday morning and the stakes are higher than ever as UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier looks to defend his title against Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson'.

The two brutes have already fought for the title before, at UFC 187, where Cormier won by submission in the 3rd round. Cormier took their previous fight on three weeks notice after light heavyweight champ at the time, Jon Jones was suspended for a hit-and-run incident.

The fight will take place in Buffalo and is the 4th time in UFC history that an event will take place in New York.

You can watch the event Live on BT Sport 1. The preliminary fights will begin at 1am whilst the main card kicks of at 3am.

Here are five things to look out for at UFC 210:

Anthony Johnson's big right hand

'Rumble' has been on a devastating KO run, finishing Brit Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and Glover Texeira with punches in his last three fights. Johnson also dropped Cormier with a right hook in their first fight before Cormier went on to recover. Johnson has warned that he “usually don't let people survive a second time.”

Johnson has a fearsome right hand (Photo: Zuffa LLC)

Read More

Daniel Cormier's wrestling

DC has superior wrestling skills. He's a former Olympic wrestler and proved in his first fight with Johnson that he can't be matched on the ground. Johnson will be looking to avoid getting taken down by the champ. Cormier wins most of his fights by decision so staying off the ground will suit Anthony Johnson a lot more.

Gegard Moussasi v Chris Weidman

Moussasi will probably feel like he deserves a shot at the middleweight title by now. The Dutchman has won his last four fights, finishing three of them. He comes up against Chris Weidman whose last two fights have ended with him being stopped both times, including a fight in which he lost his middleweight title to Luke Rockhold.

A raucous crowd

This is only the fourth time that an event will be held in New York so you can expect a crowd ready to boo and cheer whoever they want. With New York native Chris Weidman on the card and a possible appearance from fan favourite Jon Jones, you can certainly expect a noisy atmosphere. Daniel Cormier has previous with UFC crowds, often being booed, like he was at UFC 200 last year.

Cormier is defending his light heavyweight title (Photo: Zuffa LLC)

Possible appearance from Jon Jones

The former UFC light heavyweight champion should be heavily involved in this title picture considering he never lost it. Battling his way through various suspensions, you wouldn't be wrong to expect an appearance at the event headlined by two men 'Bones' believes he can beat. Having beaten Cormier at UFC 182 back in 2015, Jones was then meant to face Johnson before his suspension.

Arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Jones was suspended again last year before his rematch with Daniel Cormier. You can certainly expect whoever wins this fight will have Jon Jones waiting waiting for him.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News