Watch 'savage' Ed Miliband recreate THAT bacon sandwich moment on a motorbike on The Last Leg



When Ed Miliband was photographed struggling to wrap his gob around a bacon sandwich during his election campaign in 2014 – he was widely ridiculed.

But tonight the Labour MP tried to reclaim the image by recreating the bacon sandwich photo on The Last Leg.

Adam Hills took Ed to a photo shoot where he was sat astride a motorbike in a leather jacket.

Wearing aviator sunglasses, he gave the camera his best Blue Steel look.

Ed Miliband was on The Last Leg tonight
He took part in a bacon sandwich photo shoot

The idea is to get the resulting photo trending.

Then the new and improved images will show up in online searches – above the unflattering original.

The resulting image
Ed was a good sport
Viewers called Ed 'savage' for the photo

Ed was a great sport and fans on Twitter loved the new photo.

"How is this man not our Prime Minister he's all we need," one viewer tweeted.

"Ed Miliband surely needed this rebranding," another added.

"If Ed had been like this before he'd probably be labour leader right now – we need a savage PM," another tweeted.

* The Last Leg is on Channel 4 at 10pm on Friday.

