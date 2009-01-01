Home | News | Who is the Grand National 2017 favourite? All you need to know ahead of Aintree showpiece
Who is the Grand National 2017 favourite? All you need to know ahead of Aintree showpiece



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
The biggest event on the racing calendar is upon us.

Thousands will flock to Aintree on Saturday for the 2017 Grand National.

A lot more will be watching the action from home with punters putting plenty of money behind their chosen horse.

Will you be backing the favourite? Or will you take a punt on one of the outsiders?

It promises to be another spectacular with the bookies' favourite already changing this week.

Here are the latest odds for the Grand National.

  • Definitly Red - 10/1 (FAV)
  • Vieux Lion Rouge - 11/1
  • Cause of Causes - 12/1
  • More Of That - 12/1
  • Blaklion - 14/1
  • One For Arthur - 14/1
  • The Last Samuri - 14/1
  • Pleasant Company - 16/1
  • Ucello Conti - 16/1
  • Saphir Du Rheu - 18/1
  • The Young Master - 20/1
  • Vicente - 20/1
  • Highland Lodge - 25/1
  • Roque Angel - 25/1
  • Double Shuffle - 33/1
  • Drop Out Joe - 33/1
  • Raz De Maree - 33/1
  • Wonderful Charm - 33/1
  • Houblon Des Obeaux - 40/1
  • Just A Par - 40/1
  • Le Mercurey - 40/1
  • Measureofydreams - 40/1
  • Perfect Candidate - 40/1
  • Saint Are - 40/1
  • Tenor Nivernais - 40/1
  • Thunder And Roses - 40/1
  • Bishops Road - 50/1
  • Bless The Wings - 50/1
  • Lord Windermere - 50/1
  • Regal Encore - 50/1
  • Roi Des Francs - 50/1
  • Stellar Notion - 50/1
  • Wounded Warrior - 50/1
  • Ballynagour - 66/1
  • Doctor Harper - 66/1
  • Gas Line Boy - 66/1
  • Goodtoknow - 66/1
  • Knock House - 66/1
  • O'Faolains Boy - 66/1
  • Shantou Flyer - 66/1
  • Viva Steve - 66/1
  • Cocktails At Dawn - 80/1
  • La Vaticane - 100/1
  • Sambremont - 100/1

Odds taken from SkyBet

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

