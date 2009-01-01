Home | News | Grand National 2017 runners and riders list: Full line-up of horses racing at Aintree revealed

The 170th Grand National horse race takes place at Aintree on Saturday - and the line-up has now been confirmed.

The Randox Health-sponsored event is worth a hefty £1million to the winners, making it one of the most desirable horse racing events in the world.

The winning horse of 2016, Rule The World, is not participating this year which means there will not be the competition's first double winner since the legendary Red Rum in 1974.

It is estimated that around 10 million people will be tuning in to see the competition.

A maximum 40 horses will be taking part in the race - and here's the line-up.

Jockey David Mullins celebrates winning last year on Rule The World (Photo: PA)

Grand National 2017 runners

The Last Samurai – 14/1

More Of That – 12/1

Perfect Candidate – 40/1

Saphir Du Rheu – 18/1

Shantou Flyer – 66/1

Roi Des Francs – 50/1

Wonderful Charm – 33/1

Wounded Warrior – 50/1

Blaklion – 14/1

Drop Out Joe – 33/1

Tenor Nivernais – 40/1

Le Mercurey – 40/1

Cause of Causes – 12/1

Cause of Causes takes on a jump during the 2015 race (Photo: Getty Images)

Regal Encore – 50/1

The Young Master – 20/1

Definitely Red – 10/1

Double Shuffle – 33/1

Houblon Des Obeaux – 40/1

Pleasant Company – 16/1

Ucello Conti – 16/1

Vieux Lion Rouge – 10/1

Ballynagour – 66/1

Highland Lodge – 25/1

Ballynagour will be hoping to secure victory this year (Photo: Getty)

O'Faolains Boy – 66/1

One For Arthur – 14/1

Bishops Road – 50/1

Lord Windermere – 50/1

Saint Are – 40/1

Vicente – 20/1

Just A Par – 40/1

MeasureOfMyDreams – 40/1

Raz De Maree – 33/1

Stellar Notion – 50/1

Cocktails At Dawn – 80/1

Supporters will pack out Aintree on Grand National day (Photo: PA)

Doctor Harper – 66/1

Rouge Angel – 25/1

Gas Line Boy – 66/1

Goodtoknow – 66/1

Thunder And Roses – 40/1

La Vaticane – 100/1

Reserves

Bless The Wings 50/1

Knock House 66/1

Sambremont 100/1

Viva Steve 66/1

All odds courtesy of SkyBet, correct at time of publishing.

