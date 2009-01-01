Home | News | Marseille make contact with Arsenal over Olivier Giroud? Transfer news and gossip from Saturday's papers

Marseille have made contact with Arsenal over the potential summer signing of Olivier Giroud.

That is according to France Football, who say the striker is on cash-rich Marseille's radar after struggling to hold down a regular starting spot at the Emirates this term.

Giroud's contract with the Gunners lasts until 2019 but that hasn't stopped the Ligue 1 side apparently making him their top target for when the transfer window reopens.

The 30-year-old has started just seven Premier League games this season but has scored nine times.

Pep Guardiola admits that his first season at Manchester City has been a learning experience

Slaven Bilic fighting for his job as West Ham relegation fears heighten following nightmare campaign

David Moyes warns Sunderland they must invest this summer - whichever division they end up in

Jurgen Klopp urges his side to reinvent themselves and 'forget they are Liverpool' ahead of Stoke clash

Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is Tottenham's Lionel Messi as striker eyes early return from injury

N'Golo Kante reveals how series of early rejections inspired him to the brink of Premier League history

Marco Silva putting Hull's relegation scrap before any long-term contract talks with the Tigers

Antonio Conte not worried about Diego Costa's form as Chelsea striker's goals dry up

Jamie Vardy backed to continue good form by Leicester team-mates who were bemused by recent criticism

Manuel Lanzini ready to ease pressure on Slaven Bilic as he eyes World Cup tilt alongside Lionel Messi next summer

David Ospina confirms he wants to leave Arsenal and may have already found his next club (Sun)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is most likely to become first £100m player ahead of Harry Kane and Antoine Griezmann (Mail)

Stoke will pay Liverpool an extra £500k if they finish in top 10 as part of the £13m Joe Allen deal (Telegraph)

Stoke manager Mark Hughes RULES OUT move for Manchester United outcast Luke Shaw (Star)

Keylor Navas could join either Arsenal or Spurs this summer (Express)

