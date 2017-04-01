Former Towie star Jessica Wright spotted on a night out with a mystery man after being linked to Coronation Street’s Bruno Langely
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Reality TV beauty was seen cuddled up to the hunk during a night on the town
JESSICA Wright has sparked rumours she is enjoying a new romance after she was spotted on a night out with a mystery man.
The former Towie star was seen cuddled up to the hunk during a night on the town, but his identity has yet to be revealed.
Jess, 31, was seen sipping drinks with the dark-haired gent during a night out at a glitzy bar, but her mystery man did not show his face.
The TV star was recently linked to Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley and her date night has fuelled speculation over who she might be involved with.
Gossip about Jess and Bruno spread after they were seen holding hands at the National Television Awards in January.
BLAST FROM THE PASTCheryl 'in tears' after ex husband Ashley Cole sends his best wishes to her and Liam Payne
IT'S OVERLove Island winners Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde SPLIT less than a year after winning the show
NICK'S TERRORCoronation Street’s Nick Tilsley in freak accident as he gets stuck in quicksand during seaside trip
'How the f*** did cilla do this? No wonder she was on coke'Paul O'Grady quips old pal Cilla Black took cocaine
IT'S A BOY!Danielle Lloyd finds out she is pregnant with a boy after having an ultrasound live on Loose Women
MYSTERY EX REVEALEDThis is Megan McKenna’s ex who Pete Wicks claims she was ‘cheating’ with
STYLES THE STARMANWe give the world's FIRST review of Harry Styles' epic, David Bowie-esque solo single
LET'S TALK ABOUT SEXChannel 5 launching raciest show yet - which sees public reveal their darkest sexual fantasies
Rosier timesStephen Belafonte wore wife Mel B's red LIPSTICK when couple stepped out in 2009
Long road to freedomPrison Break creator confirms season 5 will be Wentworth Miller's last as Michael Schofield
BLOODY MESSBethany Platt lies crying and bleeding by the canal as vile grooming storyline takes another dark turn
FAT'S NOT my kind of ENTERTAINMENTScarlett Moffatt admits that she cringes at old episodes of Gogglebox
Pricey's alrightKatie Price AVOIDS prosecution in the Maldives after going topless on the beach
BATTLE OF THE EXESMoment security split up Towie's Danielle Armstrong and Yazmin Oukhellou in brawl over James Lock
CAUGHT RED-HANDEDEamonn Holmes outraged as Ruth gets ‘hey baby’ text on her phone live on This Morning... from Rylan
BARE FACE BEAUTYJodie Marsh looks unrecognisable as she goes make up free in latest Instagram snap
CHEEKY MINXLittle Mix's Jade Thirlwall 'forgets to put on her bra' in cheeky Instagram snap
'SHE HAS BEEN THROUGH ENOUGH!'Towie's Megan McKenna 'takes a break' after Pete Wicks fight
BABY AGONYCoronation Street's Steve and Leanne's baby Oliver rushed to hospital after prescription drugs blunder
'NO RING, NO BRING'Pippa Middleton BANS model Vogue Williams from her wedding - even though she's dating groom’s brother Spencer Matthews
The TV star, who recently appeared in ITV show Dance Dance Dance, was reportedly spotted with the actor, who plays Todd Grimshaw, at one of the after parties.
Bruno, 33, recently admitted he struggles to find dates because of his fame.
He said: “I’ve let me guard down in the past and I shouldn’t have done. Sometimes I think it’s hard to meet someone when you’re looking for a relationship.
“It’s tough anyway for everyone but this just makes it tougher. You have to use your initiative when it comes to knowing who to trust.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles