Former Towie star Jessica Wright spotted on a night out with a mystery man after being linked to Coronation Street's Bruno Langely



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Who's that boy?

Reality TV beauty was seen cuddled up to the hunk during a night on the town

JESSICA Wright has sparked rumours she is enjoying a new romance after she was spotted on a night out with a mystery man.

The former Towie star was seen cuddled up to the hunk during a night on the town, but his identity has yet to be revealed.

Jess, 31, was seen sipping drinks with the dark-haired gent during a night out at a glitzy bar, but her mystery man did not show his face.

The TV star was recently linked to Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley and her date night has fuelled speculation over who she might be involved with.

Gossip about Jess and Bruno spread after they were seen holding hands at the National Television Awards in January.

The TV star, who recently appeared in ITV show Dance Dance Dance, was reportedly spotted with the actor, who plays Todd Grimshaw, at one of the after parties.

Bruno, 33, recently admitted he struggles to find dates because of his fame.

He said: “I’ve let me guard down in the past and I shouldn’t have done. Sometimes I think it’s hard to meet someone when you’re looking for a relationship.

“It’s tough anyway for everyone but this just makes it tougher. You have to use your initiative when it comes to knowing who to trust.”

TOWIE star Jess Wright pole dances in Vegas

