Vicky Pattison cheers herself up with Dubai beach break after being AXED from I’m A Celebrity spin-off Extra Camp just days after losing out on Blind Date

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
I'm outta here

It comes days after The Sun revealed she missed out on a role in the new series of Blind Date

VICKY Pattison cheers herself up with a beach break in Dubai after being snubbed by TV bosses for the second time in a week.

In the latest blow the I’m A Celebrity star is being dropped from spin-off show Extra Camp.

It comes days after The Sun revealed she missed out on a role in the new series of Blind Date.

Vicky, 29, reacted to the setbacks by jetting off to the Gulf state with boyfriend John Noble.

The Geordie Shore star — who was crowned Jungle Queen in 2015 — was announced as a host of ITV2’s Extra Camp last year, taking over from Laura Whitmore.

Vicky Pattison comforts Ferne McCann on Celebs Go Dating as she fails

She appeared alongside Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and comedian Chris Ramsey.

But she was panned by viewers and made a string of boobs — including calling the live show Xtra Factor.

“Vicky’s a likeable girl and she’s obviously popular with viewers having won the show, but there were a lot of mistakes and the feeling is that hosting live TV was too much.

An insider said: “They’re going to review the format for the next series and go for a slightly different approach. As a result, it doesn’t look as though Vicky will be coming back.”

One error even saw her make a mistake over the name of the show, welcoming viewers to Xtra Factor instead of Extra Camp, while some viewers labelled the new-look format “painful to watch”.

Vicky Pattison licks Will Mellor's feet in a disgusting clip from Virtually Famous

It is thought bosses are considering making a number of changes to the presenting line-up.

But an ITV spokeswoman insisted: “No decisions have been made about changes to the Extra Camp line up as yet.”

Vicky had been in talks to present Blind Date for Channel 5 alongside main host Paul O’Grady.

But she was overlooked in favour of Melanie Sykes, 46, as bosses decided they wanted to appeal to an older audience. The series began filming this week.

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

