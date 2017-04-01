Home | News | Sergio Garcia perfectly placed to finally end Major drought while Rory McIlroy puts cruel bogey behind him to stay in hunt

SERGIO GARCIA finally caught a break in his career-long battle to land a Major after a scoreboard cock-up at The Masters – while Rory McIlroy’s ‘Augusta Adventure Ride’ was full of thrills and spills.

The Spaniard once said he lacked the ‘final ingredient’ to end a run of four seconds and 18 top-tens in the big-four events.

But he hit the front at Augusta after a birdie on the ninth took him to four under.

AP:Associated Press Sergio Garcia is perfectly placed to end his Major duck

That was his fourth birdie on a front nine that was playing ridiculously tough, and it looked like he was ready to mount a charge.

But scoreboard watchers were dismayed when Garcia’s name tumbled off top spot as he walked off the tenth green, with the official markers putting him down for a triple-bogey seven.

Thankfully, that turned out to be a scoring error, and Garcia took full advantage with two birdies in the final fours holes to claim a share of the early lead with American Charley Hoffman.

Garcia said: “I stayed positive, which was good, and tried to forget about it.

“I moved on and made some good pars and the birdies went in. I was hitting good shots, rolling in good putts, which under these conditions is not easy to do.

Rex Features The Spaniard is placed with Charley Hoffman on four under

“There were a couple of stupid mistakes but it can happen the way the course is playing.”

At the tenth, Garcia, 37, hit a provisional ball after hoiking his drive into the trees down the right of the hole.

The officials following the group thought he had finished the hole with that one. But he actually found his original ball and, after hacking it out, he finished with a bogey five.

It was more than an hour before the mistake was rectified and, when Garcia was restored to his rightful place, a huge cheer rang round Augusta.

There is clearly a lot of support for the Spaniard, who often seems to reserve his best golf for the Ryder Cup.

Lee Westwood is another crowd favourite after finishing runner-up here for the second time last year, making it a record ten top-five finishes in the Majors without winning.

Getty Images Sergio Garcia has often struggled with his putting in Majors but is excelling at Augusta this year

AP:Associated Press First round leader Charley Hoffman stumbled back to the pack on day two

Golfing Great - Check out The Masters amazing drone footage above Augusta National

He started the second round in third after a career-best run of five successive birdies hoisted him to a two-under-par 70 on day one.

But it was a case of one step forward two steps back for the Brit, 43, in the second round.

After dropping a shot on the first hole, he birdied the second, only for three more bogeys in quick succession to drop him back to one over par after eight.

The big-dipper ride continued as Westwood birdied the ninth, and when he picked up another shot on the long 13th to move back into red figures at one under, his supporters started exchanging knowing winks.

That was the hole where he kicked off his five-in-a-row spree on Thursday.

Sadly, he went the other way this time.

He bogeyed the next three holes and eventually signed for a five-over-par 77.

Getty Images Lee Westwood's birdies on day one were replaced with bogeys on day two

AP:Associated Press Rory McIlroy looked certain to birdie the last but instead faltered to a bogey

But at three over at halfway, his hopes of breaking his duck before Garcia does are certainly not over just yet.

Meanwhile, McIlroy produced some unlikely birdies and incredible par saves — only to be floored by a stroke of bad luck at the last.

McIlroy’s day was summed up by the fifth and sixth holes where he made two priceless birdies after staring at near-certain bogeys.

He carved his drive deep into the trees on the fifth but blasted his iron through a gap and sank a 12-footer for his three.

AP:Associated Press Rory McIlroy will be buoyed by the fact his putting has stayed relatively strong

Snoop Dogg has the worst golf swing in Augusta but the best celebration when he holes a putt

ALL RODS LEAD TO MANCHESTER James Rodriguez tells Real Madrid he wants to move to Manchester United Masters live Flying Rickie Fowler and Thomas Pieters join clubhouse leaders Garcia and Hoffman on -4 on thrilling day two GRIEZ FRIGHTENIN' Antoine Griezmann may reject £89m Man United switch if they fail to qualify for Champions League som like it hot Who is Laci Kay Somers? Tiger Woods' rumoured girlfriend, Playboy model and Instagram star - all you need to know BATTLE AT THE TOP Can Spurs catch Chelsea to win the title? Can Liverpool and Man City hold off United and Arsenal for top four? Here's what the stats say al give it another go Alexis Sanchez to stay at Arsenal next season... but will go to Chelsea if things don't improve Spuddy mad Real Madrid star Isco sparks rumours he is set to join Barcelona... due to a bag of crisps 'He deserves a job' Sacked Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri drops in on former club Chelsea and gets ringing endorsement from pal Antonio Conte KIDNEY TRANSPLANT FOR COLE Manchester United hero Andy Cole has organ transplant a year after falling seriously ill with kidney failure Ivan-t him! Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to hijack Chelsea target Ivan Perisic with hefty £51million bid GORET SIGNING Arsenal set to swoop for Schalke star Leon Goretzka as he stalls on new deal at Bundesliga club TUNNEL WARS Pep Guardiola forced to intervene in furious row between Manchester City's masseur and Chelsea's fitness coach THE ITALIAN GOB Chelsea vs Man City tunnel row was 'sparked by we f***** you up the a***' taunt in Italian by Blues assistant BACK TO THE BRIDGE Romelu Lukaku's £70m move to Chelsea is 'almost done deal', according to reports in Italy Worth £60m? Oscar sets up Hulk with stunning no-look, reverse ball in Chinese Super League as Shanghai SIPG beat Shandong Luneng 2-1 End of an era The Undertaker breaks character as he hugs wife Michelle McCool and RETIRES from WWE after brutal Wrestlemania 33 bout ST JERM'S PARK Newcastle join West Ham and Bournemouth in Jermain Defoe chase with striker set to leave Sunderland OLD MASTER Why isn't four-time green jacket winner Tiger Woods at The Masters 2017? NO KAN-TE DO N'Golo Kante turned down Arsenal because 'there was interest but not as big as other clubs' Die Hurd Chelsea star Diego Costa plays hilarious prank on teammates with hurdles as he shows off funny side at training

The world No 2 was in trouble again at the sixth, a 180-yard par three that drops sharply downhill.

He was faced with a delicate chip after sending his tee shot through the green — but holed from 90 feet for a two.

McIlroy could not get out of all the tight spots and he made four bogeys.

Birdie No 4 on the 17th put him in good shape — until his second shot hit the flag on the last and bounced off the green.

He missed a three-foot putt for par and carded a 73 for a one-over total.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News