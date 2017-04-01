Home | News | This talented baker makes cakes which look EXACTLY like some of the world’s most famous celebrities… from Bob Marley to Donald Trump
Masters 2017 Live Leaderboard: Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler lead way on -4
Sergio Garcia perfectly placed to finally end Major drought while Rory McIlroy puts cruel bogey behind him to stay in hunt

This talented baker makes cakes which look EXACTLY like some of the world’s most famous celebrities… from Bob Marley to Donald Trump



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
SIEVING THE DREAM

Turkey's Tuba Geckil, 41, is an award-winning food artist... who wants to be the 'best in the world'

TALENTED baker Tuba Geckil has not been rustling up some tasty treats in the kitchen – she’s recreated the faces of some of the world’s most recognisable celebrities.

From two legendary singers to a former Formula 1 racing driver and even the President of the United States, the Turkish food artist has managed to make them all in cake form.

Baker Tuba Geckil poses with her cake recreation of Donald Trump

Splash News

Baker Tuba Geckil poses with her cake recreation of Donald Trump
The 41-year-old Turkish food artist wants to be ‘the best in the world’

Splash News

The 41-year-old Turkish food artist wants to be ‘the best in the world’
Tuba’s cakes are incredibly lifelike. Pictured left, her creation of President of the United States Donald Trump

Splash / Rex Features

Tuba’s cakes are incredibly lifelike. Pictured left, her creation of President of the United States Donald Trump
She’s also baked a lifelike cake of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left)

Splash / Getty

She’s also baked a lifelike cake of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left)

The 41-year-old’s work includes President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, deceased Beatle John Lennon, Reggae icon Bob Marley, former F1 driver Michael Schumacher and Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator.

“When I started this art, I had always aimed to be the best in the world,” said Tuba.

“I aim to win many more medals and represent my country in the best way and wave the Turkish flag all over the world proudly.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator (right in cake form)

Splash / Alamy

Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator (right in cake form)
Racing legend Michael Schumacher was another of her creations (left)

Splash / Getty

Racing legend Michael Schumacher was another of her creations (left)

FINE FILLIES

Aintree lasses win in the Ladies Day style stakes with heels, huge hats and some VERY racy dresses

Bollie good idea

What will Cheryl call her baby? We look at the names in the frame inspired by the men in her life

DEAR DEIDRE

I've started a steamy fling with my work lover after our amazing romp... but he refuses to ditch his partner

THE LONG AND SHORT OF IT

Men's willies are getting BIGGER... so how do YOU measure up?

ALL GROWN UP

Remember little Ben Mitchell from EastEnders? Here's what Charlie Jones looks like now

MEET THE STUNT BABY

Dad posts photos of his baby daughter in 'dangerous' situations… but there’s a very good reason why

indecent proposal

Shocking moment love-cheat woman storms out after her boyfriend AND the man she's seeing behind his back team up in proposal prank

'Sorry darling, I'm at our villa in Spain'

'Spoilt brat' millionaire's daughter mocks single mum after accusing her of leaving dog poo in garden when they swapped homes in Rich House, Poor House

Lenting a hand

Will you get the day off work on Good Friday and what are your rights?

FROM FAT TO FIT

Obese man who was 'addicted' to junk food loses nearly 18 STONE and becomes a super-fit personal trainer

THIGH'S THE LIMIT

'Thigh brows' are the sexy celebrity trend where creases near your crotch are the new cleavage

DEAR DEIDRE

My lazy wife has driven me into her sexy pal's bed and now I want out of my marriage

What a Peeling

It turns out we've been peeling potatoes all wrong and there's a much quicker way

Take note

These are the most passive aggressive notes left by office workers… and they’ll make you laugh out loud

Saucy Secret

You've been pouring your ketchup all wrong... and there's a secret clue on the bottle that tells you how

mystic meg

April 7: Someone you met once and have never forgotten makes a return and really could be The One

A HUMAN CIRCUS

Inside the tragic, tortured lives of the world's first quintuplets – taken from their home and exhibited in a 'zoo'

I-WILL HAVE TO WAIT

iPhone 8 release date could be delayed by WEEKS due to 'technical issues with curved screen and camera'

JOLIE FAMILIAR? 

Angelina Jolie lookalike claims strangers constantly mistake her for the Hollywood star

TOE-TALLY GROSS?

Women are making £100s by selling old shoes on eBay - as they're snapped up by FOOT lovers
Bob Marley has also been immortalised in cake form (left)

Splash / Rex Features

Bob Marley has also been immortalised in cake form (left)
While Beatles singer John Lennon has also been recreated by the baker (left)

Splash / Getty

While Beatles singer John Lennon has also been recreated by the baker (left)

Tuba has won several awards and and is in the National Team Chief of the Turkish Chefs Federation (TAFED).

She is also the Commission President of the Gastronomy Association for Boutique Pastry Cooks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website


  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue