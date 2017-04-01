This talented baker makes cakes which look EXACTLY like some of the world’s most famous celebrities… from Bob Marley to Donald Trump
Turkey's Tuba Geckil, 41, is an award-winning food artist... who wants to be the 'best in the world'
TALENTED baker Tuba Geckil has not been rustling up some tasty treats in the kitchen – she’s recreated the faces of some of the world’s most recognisable celebrities.
From two legendary singers to a former Formula 1 racing driver and even the President of the United States, the Turkish food artist has managed to make them all in cake form.
The 41-year-old’s work includes President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, deceased Beatle John Lennon, Reggae icon Bob Marley, former F1 driver Michael Schumacher and Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator.
“When I started this art, I had always aimed to be the best in the world,” said Tuba.
“I aim to win many more medals and represent my country in the best way and wave the Turkish flag all over the world proudly.”
Tuba has won several awards and and is in the National Team Chief of the Turkish Chefs Federation (TAFED).
She is also the Commission President of the Gastronomy Association for Boutique Pastry Cooks.
