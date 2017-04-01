Masters 2017 Live Leaderboard: Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler lead way on -4

THE Masters 2017 is underway and there could be an even bigger upset on the cards than Danny Willett’s triumph last year.

Outsider Charley Hoffman has powered into the lead.

The American started the week at 150/1 and is now being pursued by William McGirt and Spain’s Sergio Garcia, along with Grand Slam-chasing Rory McIlroy.

But a score confusion has clouded Garcia’s second round. The official scoreboard says he made a triple bogey on the tenth while commentators are certain it was just a bogey.

They say the wrong score – the triple – is a result of a computer error and Garcia has now officially been marked down for a bogey.

