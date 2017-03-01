How do I watch The Masters on Sky Sports, when does TV coverage start and do the TV restrictions apply in the UK?

Who will win the famous green jacket in the year's first Major?

THE most prestigious and highly-anticipated golf tournament is nearly upon us.

The Masters will start on Thursday, April 6, with the world’s best players competing for the Green Jacket.

Getty Images Fans will gather in their thousands as Augusta hosts the 2017 Masters golf tournament

Brit Danny Willett made a huge statement of intent after claiming the famous green jacket from Jordan Spieth last year following his heroic victory.

For all the latest GOLF news and gossip, including Masters coverage, visit our topic page

But only three players in Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods have won consecutive Masters titles so the odds are stacked against Willett to join the trio of legendary golfers.

Find out more about Masters’ viewing schedule below.

Getty Images Who will triumph at this year’s Masters tournament? Jordan Spieth will start as favourite

Where can I watch early coverage of the Masters?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the full action from 8pm on Thursday on Friday.

Featured group coverage will show the early action and two of the marquee groups morning groups for the opening two rounds.

That stream will be available from 2.15pm on the Sky Sports red button, Sky Sports Xtra and Sky Sports iPad app.

It is not yet known who the marquee groups will be.

Getty Images Danny Willett was last years success story as he won the Masters and the green jacket

Danny Willett celebrates winning The Masters

Will they be showing Amen Corner on TV?

They will - but not until the full coverage starts.

Viewers can track players' progress before then on skysports.com with a live feed from 3.45pm-7pm during the first two rounds.

The footage will also be available on the red button and app.

What more coverage can I see?

There is the chance to watch the players go through their paces throughout the week live on the daily On The Range show, starting on Monday, April 3 at 5pm, while there are a whole host of Masters documentaries throughout the week on Sky Sports 4.

PGA Tour star Gary Woodland and his wife Gabby practice golf in paradise

Why can’t I watch all the Masters on TV?

The powers that be at Augusta are intent on keeping their club the most lucrative – and secretive – in the world.

Incredibly, it was not until 2002 that the men in green jackets finally decided to show all 18 holes of the leaders on Sunday.

This year, full coverage on Sky Sports on the opening two days will not begin until 8pm – although the show starts at 7pm.

It used to be worse.

For years there were not even any cameras on the front nine, so worried were the members that it would put people off actually coming to the course.