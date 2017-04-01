Ant & Dec Get Ready to Rumble as they attempt to defeat Maskface in The Missing Crown Jewels
The pair will bust out some classic dance moves dressed as PJ and Duncan
ANT and Dec will revisit their past pop careers as PJ and Duncan in a bid to defeat Maskface in the final instalment of The Missing Crown Jewels on this week’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
The Geordie duo have been trying to recover the famous bling throughout the current series and things will come to a head in the series finale at Disney World Resort Orlando, Florida.
With uber villain Maskface’s identity finally revealed, Ant and Dec will find themselves surrounded by his/her’s anonymous henchmen, with only PJ and Duncan’s retro moves capable of getting them out of danger.
In pictures released ahead of Saturday’s skit, the pair can be seen giving it large in baggy American hockey jerseys.
Getting into the groove, they get up into the faces of the masked baddies and move their arms wildly, all the while remaining straight-faced.
The star-studded sketch has seen the duo recruit the likes of Joanna Lumley, Clare Balding, Katherine Jenkins and Alan Shearer to help hunt down the missing jewels.
Joining Ant and Dec on Saturday’s show will be some of the world’s most famous cartoon characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck.
Accompanying the pair on their 4,000 mile trip to the states will be Stephen Mulhern and Scarlett Moffatt as well as around 200 viewers.
The show will be the most ambitious in the programme’s 15 year history and will be a step up from last year’s finale which saw the show broadcast live from a cruise ship in Barcelona.
