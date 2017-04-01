Home | News | Fat-shaming bodybuilder exposed for bullying fellow fitness fanatic targeted ANOTHER woman over her appearance in sickening rant

A BODYBUILDER who mocked a woman’s “belly” online also sent vile messages to another girl – telling her “U fat”.

Jowan Townsend-Trahair hit the headlines yesterday after Kayleigh Boase shared screenshots of the conversation she had with the gym-lover, who said it was a “shame” she was no longer “sexy”.

Facebook Kayleigh shared a screenshot of the conversation after posting an image of her relaxing

Facebook Trainer Jowan Townsend-Trahair has been criticised for his comments

Now it has emerged that Kell Johnson, 22, was reportedly contacted by Townsend-Trahair on Facebook after she broke up with one of his friends.

Cornwall Live reported that he told Kell that her former flame said she looked like she was: “Hit by a car, reversed over, picked up and thrown off a cliff before being buried, dug back up and then shot in the face point blank with a shotgun.”

He added: “U fat”.

She said: “”He is a horrible man and I hardly even knew him. I was seeing one of his friends and then when I ended it he messaged me out of nowhere calling me everything under the sun and saying some really hurtful things.

Kayleigh shared the message adding she was happy with her body

“When I saw what happened to Kayleigh yesterday I couldn’t believe that he’d done it to someone else too.”

Kayleigh, from Cornwall, was determined not to take the criticism lying down, sharing the Snapchat conversation on her Facebook and writing: “Idiots like this is what causes people to have eating disorders.

“Only an insecure bloke would try to belittle a woman.

“So screw you, I’m happy that’s all that matters!”

Facebook Kayleigh encouraged others to be happy in their own body and not listen to criticism

The social media conversation between the pair started after the 24-year-old shared a photograph on Snapchat of her wearing tracksuit bottoms and a vest, writing: “Comfys on and chill.”

But her pic was met with a dry comment by Jowan, who wrote: “That belly” accompanied by solemn emoji faces.

Despite Kayleigh responding with a laughing face, Jowan appeared not to be joking, asking: “You still training?”

KOREA THREAT Kim Jong-un declares he’s on 'the brink of a war' with US as Trump is urged to have North Korean leader killed PEACE OUT Could World War 3 really happen? The risks, the players and the weapons that could bring on the Apocalypse terror in stockholm Injured man arrested after ‘confessing to Stockholm terror attack’ as footage shows moment hijacked truck slammed into crowds on Sweden street, killing five SLEAZY SQUADDIES X-rated pictures of girls taken back to British Army barracks for sex are being shared online bare off! Glamorous Aintree racegoers show off their DARING outfits as the Champagne flows SURGICAL STRIKE All you need to know about the Tomahawk cruise missile used to destroy Syrian airfield where chemical attack launched from RUSSIA REACTS Putin sends warship to Syria and vows to bolster Assad’s air defences as images reveal destruction wreaked by US missiles bet they'll have hangovers Grand National girls go wild as the booze flows on Ladies Day at Aintree... but it's early to bed for some 'A GREAT OF HIS GENERATION' James Bond, Johnny English and Downton Abbey star Tim Pigott-Smith dies at 70 'SHE WAS CRUELLY RIPPED FROM OUR LIVES' Family's tributes to daughter, 31, who died two weeks after being thrown off Westminster Bridge during terror attack REAL LIFE JUNGLE BOOK 'Mowgli' girl, 8, raised by monkeys in India can’t talk, walks on all fours and screeched at rescuers like an ape - and no-one knows how long she's been missing GET THE BARBECUES OUT! Sunday to be the hottest day of the year so far as it hits 23C making Britain hotter than ROME THAT'S WHY THEY'RE SO QUICK Aldi whistleblower claims checkout staff have to scan 1,000 items an HOUR or face the sack SCAMTANDER Single pregnant mum had £65,000 rinsed from her account by 'smishing' fraudsters - and she won't get it back 'F*** EMILY HOUSER' Waitress, 18, in tears after colleagues give her 'sex pest' boss a leaving cake with vile message after she reported him for harassment LAST HOPE DASHED Bradley Lowery’s heartbroken family reveal cancer-stricken boy’s final treatment has ‘failed’ INSIDE TENT CITY Homeless families are forced to live in tents in Essex woodland where they are targeted by violent thieves at night DECADENT AND DEPRAVED Inside New York's most exclusive sex party where the rich and powerful pay £60,000 a year to take part in orgies and live-sex shows DEVIL DOG DECAPITATION Elderly woman mauled to death by pair of pitbulls almost had her head RIPPED OFF in attack SWAMPING SOCIAL MEDIA Trolls claim Syria gas massacre was a covert operation designed to trick Trump into war with Assad

Kayleigh replied she hadn’t been, adding “really neglect(ed) my core and cardio”.

The return message from Jowan stated: “You used to be so sexy. Shame Kayleigh.”

Kayleigh told The Sun Online: “(It) p****d me off like it would anyone, then thought actually who are you to judge. I’m happy, so screw you.

“(It) mainly annoyed me as my mum has battled with bulimia since she was a teenager due to an inconsiderate bloke telling her she was fat and she took it to heart.”

She said there were plenty of non-judgemental personal trainers out there, saying all that mattered was if a person was happy within themselves.

Kayleigh added: “Everyone is beautiful in their own way.

“Be strong and let it go over your head. No one deserves to have their weight or size commented on.”

Facebook Jowan wrote that Kayleigh ‘used to be sexy’ in a Snapchat message

Since Kayleigh shared the message she has been inundated with support with friends writing: “Go girl!! I wouldn’t worry about it.”

Another added: “No one should judge anyone’s body, if the person is happy then leave them be.

“You have a good body. These people make me so mad. He’s also meant to be a person(al) trainer? How would anyone want to train with him when he’s judging people’s weight?

“I would never train with someone who does things like that. He’s would not be a good trainer if he’s telling people there fat your meant to help people not put them down.”

According to his Facebook profile, Jowan works at Body Ace Gym, but his ex-employer said he only ever worked as a receptionist and a cleaner.

Facebook The young woman said she was shocked to receive the message

Mr Townsend-Trahair, who, according to his Facebook profile works at Body Ace Gym responded to Sun Online’s request for comment saying “do you even lift bro”.

When Cornwall Live approached the man online for comment, he replied: “I love the attention. Crack-on brother”, with a muscleman emoji.

He added: “For the record I wasn’t ‘body-shaming’ anybody. I have already apologised to Kayleigh. This is funny af (as f***) but for now I’m busy bro’ so peace out.”

Leukaemia survivor who was fat shamed twice in a day hits back

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online news team? Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News