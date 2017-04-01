Woman charged with murder after ‘dumping her wheelchair-bound paraplegic boyfriend in the woods to freeze to death’
Sheriff alleges woman pushed man out of a car and left him as temperatures plummeted
A WOMAN charged with murder is accused of dumping her wheelchair-bound paraplegic boyfriend in the woods to “freeze to death”.
It’s alleged that Coursey picked Troymaine Johnson, 33, up for a drive, leaving his wheelchair at home, before pushing him out of the car and leaving him to die in Georgia, America.
In a press statement Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said 27-year-old Ruby Kate Coursey had been charged with felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult.
Sheriff Kilgore said Troymaine was last seen on March 14, when temperatures plummeted and the region saw some of the coldest nights of the year.
Troymaine’s body was found three days later at a hunting camp 70 miles south of Atlanta.
He had died of hypothermia.
Macon.com has reported that Troymaine’s body was found about 150 yards from a gate damaged in a crash.
Investigators reportedly revealed red paint was found on the gate that matched the paint on the car Coursey was driving.
Coursey is now being held without bond in the Upson County Jail, Sheriff Kilgore said.
The sheriff said there was no word on what could have motivated her to leave Johnson, who was unable to go for help.
