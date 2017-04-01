Home | News | Meghan Markle shuts down her blog after three years as she moves further into the royal fold
Meghan Markle shuts down her blog after three years as she moves further into the royal fold



meghan logs off blog

Prince Harry’s girlfriend has provided lifestyle tips and advice on her site The Tig for three years

MEGHAN Markle has shut down her online blog in another sign she is moving further into the royal fold.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend has provided lifestyle tips and advice on her site The Tig for three years.

Meghan had provided lifestyle advice on The Tig for the three years

PA:Press Association

Meghan had provided lifestyle advice on The Tig for the three years

But it attracted feverish attention since she hooked up with the royal nine months ago.

The US actress, 35, announced with a “heavy heart” that she was closing the blog, signing off with: “Thank you for everything.”

She added: “You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.”

But it attracted feverish attention since she hooked up with Prince Harry nine months ago

Getty Images

But it attracted feverish attention since she hooked up with Prince Harry nine months ago
Meghan left this goodbye post on her blog
Meghan left this goodbye post on her blog

She has been spending more time with Harry, 32, at his Kensington Palace base

PA:Press Association

She has been spending more time with Harry, 32, at his Kensington Palace base
Meghan Markle appears in very racy scene in first episode of 902010 reboot

She also posted a message on Instagram confirming the news.

Suits star and activist Meghan, who is based in Toronto, Canada, has been spending more time with Harry, 32, at his Kensington Palace base.

She could be poised to quit the TV legal drama and move to London as their relationship continues.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

