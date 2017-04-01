Meghan Markle shuts down her blog after three years as she moves further into the royal fold
MEGHAN Markle has shut down her online blog in another sign she is moving further into the royal fold.
Prince Harry’s girlfriend has provided lifestyle tips and advice on her site The Tig for three years.
But it attracted feverish attention since she hooked up with the royal nine months ago.
The US actress, 35, announced with a “heavy heart” that she was closing the blog, signing off with: “Thank you for everything.”
She added: “You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.”
She also posted a message on Instagram confirming the news.
Suits star and activist Meghan, who is based in Toronto, Canada, has been spending more time with Harry, 32, at his Kensington Palace base.
She could be poised to quit the TV legal drama and move to London as their relationship continues.
