Man who 'died' 27 times in 24 hours after suffering heart attack is playing football less than four months after ordeal



back on the ball

Ray Woodhall was struck by first attack while taking part in a 'walking football' match - then had 26 more cardiac arrests in hospital

A MIRACLE dad who “died” 27 times in 24 hours after suffering a heart attack playing soccer is BACK on the pitch.

Ray Woodhall, 54, had the first while taking part in a “walking football” match in December – then had 26 more cardiac arrests in hospital.

Ray Woodhall ‘died’ 27 times in 24 hours after suffering a heart attack

But less than four months after his ordeal he has now returned to action with his club, Hartshill Strollers.

The Sun revealed in February how an amazing team of NHS medics helped dad-of-three Ray pull through.

Last night Ray, of Wednesbury, West Midlands, said: “It was always my aim to play football again and it’s kept me going.

Ray had suffered the first attack while taking part in a ‘walking football’ match in December

Less than four months after the ordeal, Ray has now returned to action with his club, Hartshill Strollers

“I was a bit nervous walking on to the pitch for the first time but everyone at the club’s been great.

“My cardiologist and the rehab have team have told me they’re fine with me playing again as long as I take it easy.

“Although in some games that’s easier said than done!”

Ray, of Wednesbury, West Midlands, said: ‘It was always my aim to play football again and it’s kept me going’

The Sun revealed in February how an amazing team of NHS medics, pictured above, helped dad-of-three Ray pull through

Ray’s survival shocked medics at Worcestershire Royal Hospital last December.

His repeated cardiac arrests left doctors telling his partner, Jo Stokes, 50 and his family they feared the worst.

But when he finally came round for a 27th time Ray found a nurse apologising to him.

Ray’s survival shocked medics at Worcestershire Royal Hospital

‘I was a bit nervous walking on to the pitch for the first time’ admits Ray, ‘but everyone at the club’s been great’

Ray added: “I said, ‘Why are you saying sorry?’ “She said, ‘Because I’ve been punching your chest for the last few minutes really quite hard’.

“I said, ‘Don’t apologise. You’ve just saved my life again’.”

Since his ordeal Ray has been undergoing intensive cardiology rehab and physio with a team of experts and walking several miles a day.

Ray revealed the ‘cardiologist and the rehab have team have told me they’re fine with me playing again as long as I take it easy’

Mark Grazier, chairman of Hartshill Strollers, said: “It is great to have Ray back.

“He is a very popular member of the club and we were all shocked by his initial heart attack – and by the hospital drama which followed in the next 24 hours.”

