Arsene Wenger dismisses Arsenal fan protest at training ground - 'It's good they can waste their day like that'
9 hours 49 minutes ago
Arsene Wenger ridiculed a fan protest, claiming they are wasting their time.
Unhappy Arsenal fans turned up at the club’s Hertfordshire training ground for the first time on Tuesday and held up “Wenger Out” and “No New Contract” banners outside the entrance gates.
Wenger saw the small band of protesters as he drove into training but made it clear he will not be affected by the current fan unrest.
Arsenal boss Wenger, who has been offered a new two year contract despite the backlash, said: “It is three guys. Honestly. Why should I waste energy on that.
"Honestly. I don’t know what to say. It is good that they can waste their day like that.”
Wenger’s dismissive remarks are unlikely to go down well but will also strengthen the belief that he will stay and will not be swayed by the unhappy supporters.
Arsenal fans are planning another march and protest before Wednesday night's game with West Ham but Wenger urged supporters to get behind the team.
Wenger added: “I care about Arsenal, about the club, about what we have achieved and what we want to achieve. That’s what you want to do. I will support Arsenal when I’m not here anymore exactly the same [as I do now].
"What you want is the fans to stand behind the team. I love to win football games and I just focus on that. I lead with the values I think are important in life. I work for my club with honesty and integrity, and I’m not scared of any [criticism].
“I always accept the judgement of people, and I just focus on what I think is important in the game. That’s it.
“Look, I’m not in politics. It’s not about majority or minority. You just want our fans to stand behind the team and the club, and that’s what they did. I’ve said many times, it’s not about me.”
