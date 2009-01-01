Home | News | Championship round-up: David Nugent hits hat-trick for Derby to derail Fulham's play-off hopes
Championship round-up: David Nugent hits hat-trick for Derby to derail Fulham's play-off hopes



One-time England ace David Nugent smashed in a hat-trick for Derby to knock Fulham out the play-off places.

Striker Nugent also saw a penalty saved by David Button - moments before grabbing his second.

Nugent had seen his opener cancelled out by Floyd Ayite before his zero to hero moment.

He completed his treble just before the hour mark ahead of Johnny Russell's drilled finish, as Gary Rowett remained unbeaten as Derby boss with a 4-2 win.

Fulham have now been overtaken by Sheffield Wednesday - while the Rams kickstarted their promotion hopes, moving to within seven points of the top six.

Steven Fletcher got a double for Sheffield Wednesday
Fletcher wheels away in celebration after scoring
Steven Fletcher scored a first-half double for Wednesday as they comfortable dispatched of local rivals Rotherham.

Leeds are now also in danger of dropping out of the top four after their defeat at Brentford.

Wigan are one step closer to an immediate return to League One after they were humbled by Ipswich at Portman Road.

Freddie Sears scored a couple after David McGoldrick opened the scoring in the early stages.

Brentford celebrate their second goal against Leeds
Preston put five past Bristol City
The Latics now have seven points to make up if they are to remain in the second tier of the pyramid.

It proved to be a bad night for all of the teams at the bottom, as Birmingham were beaten at Brighton, while Bristol City and Blackburn also lost.

Preston put five past Bristol, with four of the goals coming in a frantic 20 minute spell at the start of the second half.

Nottingham Forest also remain two points from the bottom three after a 1-0 defeat to Wolves.

Tuesday's Championship results in full

Aston Villa 1-0 QPR

Barnsley 0-0 Cardiff

Brentford 2-0 Leeds

Brighton 3-1 Birmingham

Derby 4-2 Fulham

Ipswich 3-0 Wigan

Preston 5-0 Bristol City

Reading 3-1 Blackburn

Rotherham 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest

