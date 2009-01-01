Home | News | Zlatan Ibrahimovic could turn into a fallen giant like Wayne Rooney next season according to Martin Keown

Martin Keown has warned Jose Mourinho that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will turn into Wayne Rooney next season.

Ibrahimovic netted his 27th goal in his debut season for Manchester United with a last gasp penalty against Everton to save a point at Old Trafford.

United have relied to the Swedish megastar with record goal scorer struggling in front of goal and game time - the England ace only bagged twice in the Premier League this season.

Ibrahimovic's contract is up at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal.

But former Arsenal defender Keown thinks the aging Ibrahimovic could breakdown under the burden placed on him by Mourinho.

Keown said: "It was very predictable. You look at Ibrahimovic, he's 35 and he looked it tonight.

"He's been suspended for the last couple of games and he didn't pick up to the pace tonight.

"United have to go out and sign a striker in the summer.

"I know Rashford is the future but he showed a lot of anxiety in his play tonight.

"Zlatan next year becomes this year's Rooney, he just plays from time to time.

"He hasn't put pen to paper yet."

United legend Rio Ferdinand disagreed with his co-pundit claiming Mourinho didn't have to splash the cash because he already has Marcus Rashford to score the goals.

"I don't think they need to spend millions and millions on one.

"I would give Rashford the opportunity next season.

"Rashford is still young and needs help. You can't put it all on him so I would keep both here.

"Rashford would send nerves into my system as a defender but needs to play in best position, not out wide."

