Home | News | Six wins in 16! Manchester United have NEVER been this bad at home in the Premier League era
Child Of Our Time viewers SHOCKED by ‘depressing and scary’ episode about the impact of technology on teens
Zlatan Ibrahimovic could turn into a fallen giant like Wayne Rooney next season according to Martin Keown

Six wins in 16! Manchester United have NEVER been this bad at home in the Premier League era



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 46 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Played 16, won six, drawn nine, lost one.

Manchester United's home league record under Jose Mourinho certainly isn't an inspiring one, and as the Red Devils struggle to keep pace with the top four, they dropped even more points at home to Everton on Tuesday night.

Phil Jagielka hooked the Blues into the lead in the first half, and despite United dominating possession in the second period, they needed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stoppage time penalty to earn a point.

Big Phil stunned Old Trafford
He's angry again

But the failure to win will again haunt the Portuguese, as under him, United are currently experiencing their worst home form in the Premier League era.

After this home draw - their ninth of the season in the Premier League - United have won just 37.5% of their home league matches this season.

Good friends Pogba and Lukaku couldn't be settled

They've never won fewer matches in the post-1992 era, not even when they were struggling under Mourinho's two predecessors David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, who has a better overall record than Mourinho after 29 Premier League matches.

United's dropped home points this season:

1-2 v Manchester City - 10/09/2016

Kelechi Iheanacho (R) of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides second goal
Derby day defeat

1-1 v Stoke - 02/10/2016

Little Joe silenced the home fans

0-0 v Burnley - 29/10/2016

Tom Heaton kept Zlatan at bay

1-1 v Arsenal - 19/11/2016

Giroud popped up late on

1-1 v West Ham - 27/11/2016

The Hammers put another nail in the coffin

1-1 v Liverpool - 15/01/2017

Despite the kit, Liverpool played well

0-0 v Hull - 01/02/2017

The eyes of the Tigers were on a point

1-1 v Bournemouth - 04/03/2017

Bournemouth's King for a day

0-0 v West Brom - 01/04/2017

No bounce against the Baggies

1-1 v Everton - 04/04/2017

They're even conceding overhead kicks to Jagielka now

poll loading

Should Jose Mourinho give up on the Premier League to focus on the Europa League?

0+ VOTES SO FAR

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website


  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue