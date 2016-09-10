Six wins in 16! Manchester United have NEVER been this bad at home in the Premier League era
Played 16, won six, drawn nine, lost one.
Manchester United's home league record under Jose Mourinho certainly isn't an inspiring one, and as the Red Devils struggle to keep pace with the top four, they dropped even more points at home to Everton on Tuesday night.
Phil Jagielka hooked the Blues into the lead in the first half, and despite United dominating possession in the second period, they needed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stoppage time penalty to earn a point.
But the failure to win will again haunt the Portuguese, as under him, United are currently experiencing their worst home form in the Premier League era.
After this home draw - their ninth of the season in the Premier League - United have won just 37.5% of their home league matches this season.
They've never won fewer matches in the post-1992 era, not even when they were struggling under Mourinho's two predecessors David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, who has a better overall record than Mourinho after 29 Premier League matches.
United's dropped home points this season:
1-2 v Manchester City - 10/09/2016
1-1 v Stoke - 02/10/2016
0-0 v Burnley - 29/10/2016
1-1 v Arsenal - 19/11/2016
1-1 v West Ham - 27/11/2016
1-1 v Liverpool - 15/01/2017
0-0 v Hull - 01/02/2017
1-1 v Bournemouth - 04/03/2017
0-0 v West Brom - 01/04/2017
1-1 v Everton - 04/04/2017
