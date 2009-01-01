Home | News | Child Of Our Time viewers SHOCKED by ‘depressing and scary’ episode about the impact of technology on teens
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 41 minutes ago
Child of Our Time returned tonight for the second episode after four years away as the 25 youngsters we first met in 2000 appeared as hormone-fuelled teenagers.

The 16 year olds have been followed by BBC cameras since they were babies under the watchful eye of Professor Robert Winston.

In tonight's 'Changing Minds' instalment, the teens' addiction to smart phones and social media was explored.

They explained that teenagers now spend an average of nine hours a day on screens – and can send 600,000 Facebook messages in one year.

The teens were on their phones constantly
Viewers were shocked by how much the teens used their phones

The show revealed that one of the triplets sent and received a whopping 740 messages in just one day.

And she wasn’t unusual, one in five of the kids were dealing with over 400 messages a day.

Viewers were shocked by the teens’ intense phone use after they grew up with social media.

“The world where young people can't communicate face-to-face,” one viewer commented.

They sent and received hundreds of messages a day
They tested the effect of technology on the teens

“Father of the Insta-obsessed triplets: ‘Pictures of their feet, that’s all they do,’” another added.

“This #childofourtime episode is just depressing,” another viewer tweeted.

“I love new technology etc but it's quite scary how dependant the younger generation is on phones and social media,” another viewer wrote.

While others compared their own social media use with the teens’.

“400 messages?!? I feel like such a loser,” one viewer tweeted.

Another added: “This has got me thinking about my own messaging, shaking my head at these teens when I'm probably as bad.”

* Child of Our Time is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer

