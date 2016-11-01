Who is Chloe Ferry? Geordie Shore star and Celebrity Big Brother housemate
The Geordie Shore star knows how to tear up the toon
CHLOE Ferry was one of the late additions to the Celebrity Big Brother 2017 house and she wasn’t in there too long.
But if you didn’t get your Chloe fill don’t worry – she’s back for another instalment of Newcastle based mayhem in this season of Geordie Shore.
Here’s what we know about the northern lass…
Who is Chloe Ferry?
The 22-year-old shot to fame after joining the cast of Geordie Shore in series 10, which was filmed in November 2014, and has since become a fans’ favourite.
She first entered the Geordie Shore house in series 10 along with her partner in crime Nathan Henry and has been getting ‘mortal’ ever since.
She is staring in this series which airs alongside Gaz Beadle, Marty McKenna, Sophie Kasaei and newbies Sarah Goodhart, Abbie Holborn, Zahida Allen and Eve Shannon.
And it is looking like an explosive one already as Chloe has allegedly already had a run-in with Zahida over ex Marty McKenna -the incident resulted in Chloe being sent home for a few days, but it wasn’t long until she was allowed back.
Although there’s sure to be another kick off, as her former flame was snapped sharing a kiss with Elettra Lamborghini.
Chloe Ferry the ice skater…
Before Chloe joined Geordie Shore she was actually trained as a skilled ice skater and has been practising the sport since she was seven years old.
And in episode three of season 10 Chloe shows off her figure skater skills when the group go on a trip to the ice rink.
What other shows has Chloe Ferry been in?
Geordie Shore isn’t the only reality TV show Chloe has been on, before she entered the house she was also on BBC Three’s Sun, Sex and Suspicious Parents.
The show was aired in June 2015 and they followed Chloe around while she and a friend partied in Bulgaria’s most popular resort, Sunny Beach on their first girls’ holiday.
The pair thought they would be enjoying their holiday away from home, but Chloe’s mum was also on the trip spying on her every move.
Fortunately for Chloe, her mum wasn’t annoyed about her behaviour although she was concerned about how much Chloe wanders off on nights out.
What’s her relationship with Marty McKenna?
Before she joined Geordie Shore, Chloe had already dated his now fellow cast member Mary McKenna and the pair have been on and off throughout the show.
Earlier this year, Marty told The Sun Online: “We’re not just best mates, we are soul mates, but we’re too young to settle down.”
But he’s since then Marty has had a change of heart, calling Chloe “the biggest attention seeker I’ve ever met in my life.
“We were filming once and she was on a drinking ban and was still rolling all over the floor.”
Who else has Chloe Ferry 'tashed on' with?
As well as Marty, Chloe has also had sex with her other fellow Geordie Shore co-star Scotty T and has often been seen kissing her best Marnie Simpson, the pair have even shared a sex toy before.
And that's not the only girl Chloe has had some action with, in an episode earlier this year Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Ferry wound up in bed together after a boozy night and Chloe can be seen “going down” on her friend.
