The Undertaker RETIRES and breaks character to hug his wife Michelle McCool after brutal Wrestlemania 33 match against Roman Reigns



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
End of an era

The Phenom debuted for the company 27-years-ago and became one of the most popular superstars in history

WWE fans were left in floods of tears after The Undertaker signalled his retirement from wrestling.

The Phenom was involved in a brutal final match that saw Roman Reigns leave his Wrestlemania record end at 23-2.

The Undertaker took off his gloves and placed them in the centre of the ring

The Undertaker was hit with multiple Superman Punches, Speared through a table and was pinned to the disappointment of the crowd.

Keep up to date with ALL the latest WWE news, gossip and rumours

After taking a while to get up, the camera panned around the stadium as the fans applauded their hero.

Taker then appeared in his classic long coat and hat and began to wander around the ring in darkness.

He then took off his hat, coat and MMA-style gloves and placed them in the middle of the ring – a sign that he has ended his in-ring career.

The Undertaker then made his way up the long ramp, raised his arm in the air and disappeared slowly down the trap door he came from earlier.

The man who beat him Reigns paid tribute to the wrestling legend afterwards.

The Undertaker left his ring gear in the ring showing he has retired

WWE fans were left shocked after the Undertaker signalled his retirement

John Cena meets a young disabled fan ahead of WWE WrestlemMania 33

He said: "If you've been a part of this business, and you know, everybody's got respect for that man.

"But at the end of the day, you've got to do what you've got to do. As a young man, as a family man, as a provider, I've got to go out there and fight for mine, and that's what I did tonight."

Other WWE superstars from past and present took to social media to thank The Undertaker for his 25-year service to the industry.

Mick Foley wrote: "#ThankYouUndertaker - my life has been so much better for having known you."

The Miz also said: "If there's a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man than me. #ThankYouTaker."

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

