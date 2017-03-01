Masters 2017 odds: Betting tips, favourites, predictions, all you need to know from Augusta

Duston Johnson heads into the market as favourite but there could be value in a couple of Brits

THE first major of the year is just around the corner as Augusta prepares to host the annual Masters tournament.

Brit’s Danny Willett is the current holder of the inaugural green jacket after pipping American Jordan Spieth to a heroic win last year.

AP:Associated Press Brit Danny Willett will be defending his Masters title next Thursday

But the odds are stacked against him this year as there have only been three back-to-back winners in the tournament’s history in Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

Keep up with all the breaking news and action from Augusta with our live blog during Masters week

From Dustin Johnson to Phil Mickelson, here’s all the latest odds and predictions you need ahead of the Masters next Thursday.

Favourites

Dustin Johnson heads into the betting market as favourite with Sun Bets at 5/1 to win the tournament.

The American is right at the top of his game having just won the WGC match play Championship.

He finished tied for fourth last year having been right in contention and looks likely to be right up in the mix once again.

Rex Features Dustin Johnson heads into the betting as strong favourite

Jordan Spieth always has a bright showing at Augusta and is joint second favourite at 7/1.

He demolished the field in 2015 to become the second-youngest person to win the Masters.

Rory McIlroy will rival Spieth at 7/1 but his form hasn’t been up to his usual high standards recently.

Keep up to date with all of SunBet’s latest odds here.

Masters odds with SunBets

Value Bets

Jon Rahm is quickly becoming the latest name to create head-waves in the sport. He was miles ahead of the pack as an amateur and more recently finished runner-up to Johnson in the match play championship.

He can be backed at 20/1.

Getty Images Matthew Fitzpatrick could be a long shot at the tournament

If you’re feeling patriotic then Brit Matthew Fitzpatrick is worth a shot. He has hit form at the right time and finished tied for seventh last year. He is 66/1 to win the tournament or a safer bet is a top 10 finish at 9/2.

Danny Willett is 100/1 to defend his green jacket and 8/1 to finish in the top 10.

Tommy Fleetwood is another who could be in the mix. At 80/1, he is top of Europe for the Race to Dubai.

Find the latest Masters odds with Bet 365 and Paddy Power.

