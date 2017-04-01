Mel C admits she’s had Botox but ‘doesn’t want to look like Michael Jackson’
She was also never comfortable being called Sporty Spice
LEGENDARY Spice Girl Mel C has admitted she has used Botox – but is terrified she could get carried away while fighting the ravages of time.
The 43-year-old pop beauty thinks too many stars get used to the effects of the wrinkle smoothing procedure and then fail to realise when they take it too far.
Mel – who has starred in productions of Blood Brothers and Jesus Christ Superstar – also thinks it would ruin her chances of landing more West End roles if she doesn’t keep tabs on her cosmetic surgery habit.
“There are so many people in the public eye and in the street who look great and benefit from it, but I think it’s easy to get a little bit dysmorphic about it. It can be a slippery slope,” the Spice Girls star warned.
“I’ve done musical theatre and I want to be able to move my face. I’ve had bits of Botox done,” she confessed to Good Housekeeping.
She went on to agree she enjoys getting her face pricked but expressed her fear of going too far – taking a swipe at the King of Pop in the process.
“I do like it, but it does freak me out because I don’t want to turn into that person that everyone thinks looks like Michael Jackson,” she said.
Mel made a further shock confession during her conversation with the magazine – explaining she hated being called Sporty Spice while in her chart topping band Spice Girls.
The singer had the moniker thrust upon her leading many to feel she was the “mouthy and aggressive” member of the band.
“I felt really uncomfortable with this portrayal. When you’re in your early 20s, you are trying to figure out who you are anyway. I hate confrontation and, in the band, I was the diplomat,” she said.
The past does, however, continued to follow all the Spice Girls as hopes of a 20th anniversary reunion plague the band.
After months of discussions with the girls, Melanie C, who was known as Sporty Spice, bowed out because she wanted to focus on her solo projects (she is currently touring the UK) and being a mum to daughter Scarlet.
In an interview in August 2016 she said she didn’t think the girls should reunite because their performance on top of the black cabs to close the 2012 London Olympics should be their swansong.
But on January 25 2017, during an early morning appearance on Lorraine, she said she wouldn’t rule out reuniting with the Spice Girls in the future.
Mel's full interview with Good Housekeeping appears in the May issue - on sale 5th April.
