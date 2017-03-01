London terror attack victim Les Rhodes’ family wanted killer Khalid Masood alive so he could pay for his crimes

Les Rhodes was mown down on Westminster Bridge by Khalid Masood

THE distraught family of Westminster terror attack victim Les Rhodes have said they wish killer Khalid Masood was alive so he could suffer for his crimes.

Mr Rhodes, 75, was mown down on his way back from a hospital appointment when terrorist Masood ploughed a 4×4 into pedestrians at 70mph on Westminster Bridge.

Family of 75-year-old Les Rhodes killed in Westminster terror attack speak out for the first time

PA:Press Association Retired window cleaner Les Rhodes, 75, was killed in the Westminster terror attack

Mr Rhodes' niece Amanda (left) and cousin Carol Mardon paid tribute to the pensioner

The retired window cleaner’s relatives told Sky News it was a shame “sick” Masood was gunned down by police after the attack which left four dead and 40 injured.

Mr Rhodes' niece Amanda said: "Pity he got shot. I think he should have f*****g suffered.

PA:Press Association Khalid Masood carried out the murderous rampage across Westminster Bridge

“Maybe one of us should have got in a car and run him down.

"He should have suffered the way that all the families now are suffering.

"He's destroyed how many families? They've got children. Careless, horrible man."

Mr Rhodes, from Clapham in south London, died at King’s College Hospital while listening to Queen after having his life-support switched off.

The pensioner was killed on the way home from a hospital appointment

Rex Features Westminster attack victim Leslie Rhodes from South London, cleaned the windows of Churchill, it has been revealed

Getty Images The scene outside Westminster after British-born terrorist Khalid Masood drove into crowds on the bridge and stabbed a police officer

His niece and cousin Carol Mardon, 75, told Sky they were upset they were not alerted by emergency services in his final hours.

Friends have revealed how Mr Rhodes was Winston Churchill’s window cleaner and loved being in grounds of ex-PM’s home Chartwell.

Friends and neighbours paid tribute to the retired window cleaner, remembering him as a "lovely man" who would still clean windows of clients he had bonded with as a favour.

Rex Features Chartwell - the former home of Sir Winston Churchill in Kent

A client and pal of his Janine Roebuck revealed he was due to come to her house in Vauxhall on Saturday.

She told MailOnline: "Les was my much loved window cleaner for 20 years.

"You couldn't wish to meet a kinder, gentler man.

"He cleaned the windows of Chartwell - Winston Churchill's home - for many years.

"It was something he was so proud of. He told me it was a lovely place to visit and gave me a brochure one time so I took my mum there."

Janine added: "He was a very gentle and shy person. He was warm and always smiling and it was a joy to see him on a monthly basis.

"I would always make him a cup of tea and we'd have a chat. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word."

Friend Philip Williams said he had known the 75-year-old for more than two decades, saying: "He was a lovely man. He would do anything for anybody."

The 61-year-old said that his friend had been "as fit as a fiddle", saying: "It's a crime that he's been taken."

He said that he believed he had been at St Thomas' hospital when he was crossing Westminster Bridge.

Neighbours of the fourth terror victim pay tribute to him

Mark Rowley, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing and the Acting Deputy Commissioner, has appealed for more information

FACEBOOK Aysha and her husband John lived in London, where she worked at a sixth form college

Friends said that the loss of Kurt had rocked the family

Reuters Parliament was put on lockdown after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge

Mum-of-two Aysha Frade was another victim killed in the attack.

She was believed to have been picking up her children from school when she was killed.

The 43-year-old Spanish citizen worked as a college worker in London and had family in the Spanish town of Betanzos.

American tourist Kurt Cochran also died from his injuries when the Hyandai mounted the pavement.

He was travelling through Europe with his wife - who remains in critical condition - to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

The couple were due to go back to the US the day after the attack.

Thousands turned out to Trafalgar Square on Thursday with the show of unity including message of "love for all, hatred for none".

It comes after police revealed that attacker Khalid Masood, whose death pushed the total toll of Wednesday's attack to five, was born Adrian Russell Ajao.

Masood, who was shot down by police after he stabbed PC Keith Palmer.

Maniac behind London terror attack in Westminster named as Khalid Masood

