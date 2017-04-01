Home | News | Aston Villa 1 QPR 0: Jonathan Kodjia scores again to fire Villa to Championship victory
Aston Villa 1 QPR 0: Jonathan Kodjia scores again to fire Villa to Championship victory



KOD'S THE GOAL KING

Striker scored an early goal to lift Aston Villa to victory on Tuesday night

JONATHAN KODJIA took another step towards rewriting the Aston Villa record books.

The striker needed just five minutes to grab his 18th goal of the season with an excellent finish.

Aston Villa celebrate victory over QPR thanks to Jonathan Kodjia's goal

Jonathan Kodjia fires Aston Villa into the lead against QPR

But QPR made sure this was a nervy win for Steve Bruce’s side.

No Villa player has hit 20 league goals for the club since 1981 — when Peter Withe achieved the feat during their title- ­winning season.

But Kodjia looks well on target to reach that landmark after steering Villa to a fifth successive home victory — and seven wins to nil in their last eight matches.

Aston Villa celebrate after Jonathan Kodjia opened the scoring at Villa Park

QPR boss Ian Holloway made five changes from the side that lost at Derby but they were caught napping after five minutes.

Leandro Bacuna, returning after a six-match ban, played a one-two with Kodjia — and the Ivory Coast star netted with a clinical finish.

But QPR rallied after that, with Yeni Ngbakoto and Jamie Mackie both going close. Villa almost made it two on 80 minutes but ­Jordan Amavi blazed over.

